Thursday, 30.10.2025
Putting the skates on goals at the national level

Marian College athletes shine at Regional and State track and field championships

Double header awaits Saints ballers

Myrtleford's basketballers begin a whirlwind period of the season this weekend
Porter shot puts into state championship

Whorouly Primary School student shot puts into state championship
Success for many Myrtleford bowlers

It was a week of victories for the majority of local bowls teams.
Golf results

The weekly golf results from around the region
Power can’t shake Demons in local derby

Mount Beauty fall to Dederang by six wickets in CAW District clash
Glorious Geeth: Ovens Valley superstar peels off undefeated 155* to help Tigers crush Colts

127 deliveries, 24 boundaries, 122.04 strike rate... what a knock.
