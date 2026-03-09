Ovens Valley United Orange won their third consecutive Under 12s division title on the weekend, blowing opposition Wangaratta Magpies Black out of the water by five wickets.

After flying through the regular season without a loss, and a nine-wicket win in the semi-final, the Tigers were odds-on favourites to go all the way again when they fronted up to the similarly unblemished Magpies Black at Memorial Park on Saturday morning.

After losing the toss and being told to bowl, the Tigers found it hard to break through the strong batting line-up the Magpies came with, until Koby Harris bowled Harvey Dyson for six, with 34 runs on the board.

Wickets kept falling but the total kept climbing, with the Magpies making 6/102 from their 20 overs.

The Tigers shared the work with the ball, with Rylan Harris the pick of the bowlers with his 2/13 from three overs.

The chase started off about as bad as it could, when Rylan Harris was run out cheaply, the Tigers 1/4 early.

However, Thenuk Alwis came to the rescue, hammering an unbeaten 42* from 34 deliveries in a statement knock.

Other than opener Beau Sanderson, who retired not out with 13, no other Tiger made more than seven runs, but it was Alwis who steered the side home, I the middle with brother Linuk (7* from 16) when the score was passed.

Thenuk was fittingly named best on ground for his incredible knock, which included six boundaries and a maximum, striking at 123.52.

The win sets the stage for the Tigers to play off for the inter-divisional title against Under 12 Gold champions once decided, with the other under 12 grand final between Benalla Bushrangers Red and Yarrawonga Mulwala Blue to be played this weekend.