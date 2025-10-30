Digital Editions
News
Home page
>
News
>
Emergency Services
Emergency Services
Emergency Services
REAP Day returns to Myrtleford through fun and experiential learning activities
Emergency Services
People pack into Porepunkah CFA's upgraded fire station
Emergency Services
Pre-flood plan and preparedness survey to take place in Myrtleford
Myrtleford SES volunteers to visit local homes to review the impact of future floods
Emergency Services
Police investigate suspicious fire at Bright restaurant
Emergency services responded to reports of a fire early Monday morning
Emergency Services
Driver awoken by fire which destroyed his prime mover
Early morning for emergency services as truck fire erupts in Myrtleford
Emergency Services
Roof ruined in house fire at Tawonga
House still standing after roof fire
Emergency Services
Hikers and drivers rescued in heavy snowfall at Mt Hotham
13 people rescued after being trapped by snow on the road up to Mount Hotham
Emergency Services
Bright mum inspires next generation to join CFA
Bright's Chalwell family are all volunteers with the Bright CF
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta