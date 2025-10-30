Emergency Services

Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
REAP Day returns to Myrtleford through fun and experiential learning activities

People pack into Porepunkah CFA's upgraded fire station

Pre-flood plan and preparedness survey to take place in Myrtleford

Police investigate suspicious fire at Bright restaurant

Driver awoken by fire which destroyed his prime mover

Roof ruined in house fire at Tawonga

Hikers and drivers rescued in heavy snowfall at Mt Hotham

Bright mum inspires next generation to join CFA

