Fire restrictions will come into force next week across the Alpine Shire and alpine resorts of Falls Creek and Mt Hotham.

The CFA has confirmed the Fire Danger Period (FDP) will commence at 1am on Monday, 17 November in the local government areas of Alpine, Indigo (south of Hume Freeway) and Towong shires, Wodonga and the alpine resorts.

Residents in these areas are being encouraged to prepare their properties ahead of the FDP coming into force by cleaning up dry grass, leaves, and other flammable materials, as well as completing safe private burn-offs while they are still permitted.

Steve Contessa, assistant chief fire officer for District 24, said with temperatures starting to increase it was important to be prepared for the fire season.

“Underlying dryness means grassland and other fuel will dry out very quickly,” he said.

“Forest fuels and soils are already exceptionally dry which means there is a lot that would sustain fires in the area.

“Small fires are already maintaining intensity in green grass and bush so this will only worsen once temperatures and winds increase.

For more information on preparing your property and understanding local fire restrictions, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au.

Those conducting burn-offs must notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website (www.firepermits.vic.gov.au), or by calling 1800 668 511.

By registering your burn-off online, you allow emergency call takers to allocate more of their time taking calls from people who need emergency assistance immediately.

No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.

Fire Danger Period information:

A written permit is required to burn off grass, undergrowth, weeds or other vegetation during the FDP. You can apply for a permit at firepermits.vic.gov.au.

Lighting fires in the open without a permit can bring a penalty of more than $21,800 and/or 12 months imprisonment.

For a full list of conditions, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/can

Farmers can find legal guidelines and practical advice at cfa.vic.gov.au/farms

More information about FDPs is available online at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/firedangerperiod

To find out what you can and can’t do during FDP, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.