IT was a strong showing from local swimmers at the School Sport Victoria State Swimming Championships on Friday, April 28 at Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre. A group of nine students from St Mary's Primary School and one from Myrtleford P 12...
MYRTLEFORD Swim Club had 15 swimmers compete in the Victorian Country All Junior Competition in Melbourne on the weekend. Swimmers qualified for the competition by finishing in the top eight during the Ovens and Murray qualifying heats in February...
THE final two pennants of the Ovens and Murray Swim District – Southern Division season were held over the last two weekends, on Sunday, February 19 in Myrtleford and Saturday, February 25 in Tallangatta. The Myrtleford Swim Club won the...