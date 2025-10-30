Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>People and Lifestyle

People and Lifestyle

People and Lifestyle

Myrtleford - Nola Novak

Myrtleford - Nola Novak
Myrtleford - Nola Novak
People and Lifestyle

Bright - Ali Usman + Sania Ali

Bright - Ali Usman + Sania Ali
Bright - Ali Usman + Sania Ali
People and Lifestyle

Natalie Featherston - Tawonga South

People around town
Natalie Featherston - Tawonga South
Natalie Featherston - Tawonga South
People and Lifestyle

Myrtleford’s hall of memories

History of Myrtleford's Memorial Hall.
Myrtleford’s hall of memories
Myrtleford’s hall of memories
People and Lifestyle

Myrtleford - Margaret Phillips

Tucked away in a corner of town, Margaret runs Creature Crafts in Myrtleford
Myrtleford - Margaret Phillips
Myrtleford - Margaret Phillips
People and Lifestyle

‘Try a Choir Week’ brings singers together in Myrtleford

Creativity Australia launches first Try a Choir Week
‘Try a Choir Week’ brings singers together in Myrtleford
‘Try a Choir Week’ brings singers together in Myrtleford
People and Lifestyle

Bright - Lauren Jenkins & Bronwyn Wilmot

These ladies were two of six participants on a girl's weekend to Bright
Bright - Lauren Jenkins & Bronwyn Wilmot
Bright - Lauren Jenkins & Bronwyn Wilmot
People and Lifestyle

Bright - Marlene Chhon

Marlene warmly welcomed customers to the café on a wonderful Winter's day
Bright - Marlene Chhon
Bright - Marlene Chhon
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta