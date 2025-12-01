How long have you lived in Tawonga South?

We came up in December 1998 from Adelaide.

What do you like about living here?

The community, the scenery, mountains and the solitude.

Would you like to see any changes or additions ?

I like it the way it is, which is why I’m a little concerned about the shire's proposed changes to locations and grouping of community services.

What are your interests and hobbies?

I’m a retired nurse and have always worked in community. I volunteer for several organisations including the historical society and Mt Beauty Neighbourhood Centre, Mt Beauty Writers Festival, the 4 Ms, and the Keep Calm Community. I support my husband Rollo and I like to travel - we are always planning our next trip.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

First stop would be the information centre where they have wonderful historical displays. Then up to the High Country huts and Bogong Village. We have so many beautiful walks, Mermaid Beach, Pebble Beach, The Gorge just to name a few.