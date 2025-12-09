It looks like Ovens Valley United’s A grade T20 dream is over after the Tigers suffered a loss at the Hands of Rovers United Bruck, with Ovens Valley now two games out from qualifying with just one round remaining.

Taking on the touted Hawks at McNamara Reserve in difficult conditions, the Tigers failed to chase down RUB’s 4/118, kept to 3/110.

Sent into the field by the Hawks, the Tigers bowled a tight line and length and built pressure, as the batters found it hard to score freely on the sticky deck.

A miscommunication between the wicket saw Jordan Hansted run out at the non-striker’s end cheaply, and the dangerous Charith Perera managed just 21.

The Tigers’ off-pace bowlers were tough to get away, with Geeth Alwis (0/10 off four), Noah White (1/16 off four), and Seamus Phillips and Nick Bleeser (1/14 off three) keeping the Hawks tied down.

Jacob Schonafinger was the only batter to get off the leash, crunching 33 from 34 balls.

OVU captain Phillips said his slower bowlers worked to create effect.

“I thought we bowled pretty well once again to restrict them to under 120, everyone bowled pretty well, took some big wickets and slowed them down, they never really got away,” he said.

“Bowling-wise, we know when we get those sticky wickets at Mac [McNamara Reserve], pace off is a key.

“Even in the one-day stuff, even on good wickets, pace off works so well in our comp - batters just love pace onto the ball, especially on quick grounds, it’s easy to score.

“Pace off is a good way to go, it’s just easier to control, you can set fields to one side.”

The Tigers had a chaseable target ahead of them, but with clouds gathering, they were not longer just fighting an opposition team – weather had started to conspire against them.

Connor Forde (60 off 62) and Seamus Phillips (11 off 25) got the Tigers off to a fantastic start, wiping off 49 runs from the target in eight overs before Phillips was knocked over.

The dangerous Alwis was removed for just seven, but the home side was charging towards victory until the heavens opened and the match was delayed.

“On the weekend we were looking good to chase 120, then a bit downpour came, the pitch got wet, it just stopped any momentum we had,” Phillips said.

“We got back out there and it pretty much drizzled for the last five overs.

“Conner and Joel [Jordan] said it was just so hard to get under the ball, it was skidding through low.

“The rain just killed us, honestly.

“All of our T20 performances, we haven’t played poorly, it’s just the thing with T20s, they just go one of two ways sometimes, you just need a bit of luck.”

The A grade Tigers are now out of the race for a spot in the T20 grand final, but they will play out their final match of the year against Wangaratta Magpies at Norm Minns Oval.

“We’ll just play Maggies, finish off the year, and have no cricket for four-and-a-half weeks,” Phillips said.

“We’ve worked hard, we’ve gotten ourselves into a good position in the one-day comp, so we’ve just got to focus on that after Christmas and continue on from where we left off at the end of October.”

Meanwhile, the A reserve Tigers are undefeated in their T20 campaign, and barring some catastrophic result, will play in the grand final on 20 December.

The reservists host the similarly-unblemished Benalla Bushrangers in a top of the table clash at McNamara Reserve this weekend.