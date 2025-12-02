Ovens Valley United wunderkind Noah White has been handed the reins of the North East Knights under 16 boys squad ahead of their Cricket Victoria Manhari Country Cup Carnival campaign.

White is just one of three WDCA players named to the 13-player boys squad, with the rest of the squad made up of the best of Cricket Albury Wodonga.

Also announced was the makeup of the North East Knights under 15 girls squad, with OVU’s Maisy Crawford making the cut.

A high-calibre coaching panel has been appointed to steer the squads, with all coaches having extensive experience in high performance cricket programs.

The boys will be coached by Robbie Jackson (former Melbourne Renegades and St Kilda CC assistant coach), Charlie Jackson (current Melbourne CC player) and local Nick Impink (Level 2 coach), while the girls will be led by Sienna Sims and Cailen Green (former Victorian Under 18 players), and Grace Kerwin (current Carlton CC player).

Both squads’ first games are against Gippsland Pride on this Sunday, 7 December.

The squads then compete at four-day carnivals, with the boys carnival hosted by Hamilton CA and the girls carnival hosted by Cricket Albury Wodonga.

"Both squads have been training since July and are primed for a strong showing at the Country Cup,” North East Knights talent manager Rohan Larkin said.

"There is some outstanding talent in both squads and strong performances at the carnivals could see players selected in the Victorian Underage Winter Training squads for next season.

"However, the main focus is on team success, and the coaches have done a fantastic job in galvanising the players into very selfless and team-orientated players.”

The draws can be found at Cricket Victoria Country Cup Summer 2025/26 on PlayHQ.

North East Knights 2025/26 squads

Boys Under 16: Noah White (c) (Ovens Valley United), Lenny Power (vc) (Corowa), Gabriel Ireland (Wodonga Raiders), Eli Lavis (Corowa), Rafferty Wisemann (East Albury), Oliver Banks (Wodonga), Jack Hogan (East Albury), Charles Horton (East Albury), Hugo Howard (East Albury), Tyler Lieschke (Lavington), Nicholas Hoskin (Delatitie), Hugh Spring (City Colts), Austin Ross-Anderson (Corowa).

Girls Under 15: Bella Bowles (c) (Baranduda Rangers), Lily Box (Baranduda Rangers), Ava Penney (Wangaratta Magpies), Ella Tucker (Galen College), Arabella Brett (City Colts), Siddhi Patel (Greta), Larni Gorman (Berrigan), Bella Hazell (Benalla Bushrangers), Nellie Seymour (East Albury), Emily Edwards (Beechworth Wanderers), Maisy Crawford (Ovens Valley United), Bridie Kay (Wangaratta Magpie, Kirsty Plevnik (Yarrawonga-Mulwala).