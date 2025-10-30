Environment

Social media
Spring is in full swing for the Jacky Winter

Stone cold controversy

Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon

New works to help secure future water supply for Mount Beauty.
Challenging season ahead for gardeners

Ahead of the last weeks of Spring, the MCG share some gardening & water-saving tips.
Careless campfire could be the real upset this Cup weekend

Authorities are urging campers to watch camp fires.
Good preparation saves skiers in blizzard

Ambulance Victoria and skiers share sound advice on snow safety
Levels improve, but water-saving measures still urged

Myrtleford residents encouraged to continue being water-wise this Winter
Freshwater crays worth rugging up for this winter

The three-month Murray spiny freshwater crayfish season opens on 1 June
