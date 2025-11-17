Native animals and plants are threatened with extinction, right here in the Upper Ovens Valley.

Their plight will be in the spotlight when Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) hosts another special community event this Sunday, 23 November to explore the ecology of some of these very special local species, why they are at risk and how they are doing five years after the 2020 bushfires.

Attendees will be able to hear from an expert on changing fire regimes in the Alps, plus ecologists from Zoos Victoria, DEECA, Parks Victoria and regional environmental consultancies.

“Very rarely is there the opportunity locally to hear, ask questions and share stories with such a well-informed bunch of people," UOVLG president Graeme Gales said.

"We will be lucky enough to have number of outstanding people in their field including Phil Zylstra, Associate Professor Curtain University, senior ecologist Glen Johnson and Sakib Kazi, a researcher at Zoos Victoria, to mention a few.”

Where does the Mountain Pygmy Possum live?

Is this tiny possum surviving more frequent fires?

And what do we know about the Long footed Potoroos?

Do you know about Spotted Tree Frog or Macquarie Perch; two threatened aquatic animals of our streams and rivers?

These are only a few of the animal species: there are also threatened plants and plant communities to discuss, such as impacts of fire on alpine peatlands, snow gums and Alpine ash.

Interested attendees are welcome to join in at the Mt Buffalo Chalet at Mt Buffalo National Park this Sunday, starting at 10am and finishing by 4pm.

Landcare members have free entry, with others able to join for $10, with a light lunch included.

Numbers are limited, so bookings are essential via Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/revisiting-our-threatened-species-forum

For more information call Gill on 0418 561 827.