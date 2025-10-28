North East Water (NEW) is finalising plans for a new raw water offtake in Mount Beauty to ensure a secure and reliable drinking water supply for the town and surrounding communities.

The existing infrastructure, built in the 1970s, has reached the end of its service life and following extensive community engagement and an independent review, a final design has now been selected.

NEW general manager planning and infrastructure, Guy Wilson-Browne, said the organisation had listened closely to community feedback.

“We’ve adopted an alternative pump station design that was supported by our Community Reference Group and the majority of survey participants in 2024,” he said.

“The revised design moves the pump building further away from the river to the pondage side of Embankment Drive and importantly, it does not include a weir across the river.

“Residents are now invited to help shape the look and feel of the new pump station, with two external design options now available for community feedback.

“One design draws inspiration from Mt Bogong, while the other reflects the Kiewa River.

“Once we’ve received this feedback, our project design team will finalise the plans and share the updated designs with the community.”

NEW will tender for engineering works in the coming months.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2026, and the new offtake will be ready for use by summer 2027-28.

“We thank the Mount Beauty community for its continued interest and input into this important project, which will help secure a safe and sustainable water supply for generations to come,” Mr Wilson-Browne said.

People can have their say at www.newater.com.au/mtbeauty by 28 November 2025.