The Myrtleford Piazza was packed last Friday night as the Summer Series of live music events returned for another season.

Whether attendees settled in the Piazza itself on chairs and picnic rugs, dined al fresco at neighbouring restaurants, or sampled the soulful sounds of Tracy Hamilton and the Friesians as they walked past; audience members were heard to say how much they enjoyed the local outdoor live music experience.

Jim van Geet, president of Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce which organises the series, said the evening was the start of another wonderful season.

"It's really designed to get the community together; listening to great live music in a relaxed atmosphere, to develop that community bond," he said.

"We will feature a different artist each week, with new acts appearing and some of our tried-and-true ones returning.

"We have a new vendor this year...Reclaim Winebar and Café have a tent on site and are providing food alongside La Coppa's food van.

"We expect crowds to get bigger as time goes on: thinking back to last year's figures, some nights had up to 300 guests."

Myrtleford locals, Matt and Sonya Hines had the best seats in the house, overlooking the stage and the sunset off to the west.

"Tracy's got a great voice," Sonya said.

"It's always good to hear it.

"This music in the park event is great, as long as it's not sunny, which it isn't today.

"It's a great venue, very relaxing: people can come down and get some fish and chips and have a great night."

Matt said the Summer Series performance had a great vibe.

"The music isn't too loud, the volume's just right and sounds good and clear," he said.

With the exception of Boxing Day, the Summer Series will return each week, jam packed with talented local artists performing on Friday nights in December; and Saturday evenings in January and until mid-February.

DECEMBER 2025

Friday 12th: The Stents

Friday 19th: 5-8 Adam Lindsay -Myrtleford Farmers Market

Friday 26th: NO SHOW SCHEDULED: Boxing Day + Golden Spurs Rodeo at Rec Reserve

JANUARY 2026

Saturday 3rd: Cat Magic (TBC)

Saturday 10th: Joe Davis & Angus Swann

Saturday 17th: Tahlia Brain

Saturday 24th: Minnie & the Moonrakers

Saturday 31st: In The Pines

FEBRUARY 2026

Saturday 7th: One Night Stand

Saturday 14th: The Contenders (T.Lockwood/Charlie Browne)