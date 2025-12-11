The Lions Club of Wangaratta's Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Merriwa Park Soundshell on Saturday, 13 December from 6pm to 9pm.

Bring along a rug or chair and settle in with family and friends to celebrate the festive season, with delightful entertainment to suit all ages.

The evening will be hosted accomplished entertainer Alison Comensoli and feature the Wangaratta Concert Band conducted by Laura Vincent and Steven Turnbull, Sing Australia Choir and Combined Schools Choir conducted by Sarah Holmes-Brown.

There will also be lineup of top local vocalists performing popular carols, with support from the Danzworx dancers.

The Lions Club will be catering the event alongside some other popular food trucks, with all welcome

*

What's on in brief

Boomerang Bags Christmas stall

Wangaratta Boomerang Bags are holding their Christmas stall at the kiosk on Reid Street this Friday, 12 December from 10am to 2pm.

It's a great opportunity to find the gift for that person who has everything, and help the environment at the same time.

*

Sing Christmas carols in Glenrowan

Glenrowan Warby Range Lions are gearing up for their community Christmas Carols in the Park on Friday, 12 December in Gladstone Street from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The Wangaratta Concert Band will be playing carols from 6pm, accompanied by children from Glenrowan Primary School and a barbecue will be provided,

Bring along a chair or rug and join in the fun, with a visit from a special guest expected.

*

Wangaratta Farmers Market on Saturday

Shop for local produce and meet local growers and makers when the Wangaratta Farmers Market holds its Christmas market on Saturday from 8am to 12pm in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Docker Street.

There will be a range of stalls to browse featuring seasonal fruit and vegetables as well as baked goods, eggs, meats, cheeses, oil, preserves, wine and much more.

*

Resident artists' exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

See a wide variety of artwork on display by all the resident artists in the exhibition Thirteen, which has opened at the Art Gallery on Ovens in the laneway off Murphy Street.

There are oil and acrylic paintings, drawings, pastels and mixed media works, along with sculpture, timber pieces and pottery, plus artist made calendars, cards, bookmarks and more.

Thirteen is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm until 22 December.

*

Wangaratta Kennel club dog walk

The Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club conducts a monthly Happy Dogs Walk to promote and encourage dogs to be involved with social and group interaction with furry friends in public places.

The club invites all dog owners to join others for a leisurely 3-4km walk through parklands, beside creeks and river, along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration.

The next walk will be held on Sunday, 14 December leaving at 9.30am from the Murdoch Road Store (Clydes) with social coffee to follow as available, and more information is available by calling Ron on 0417 644 877 or Kevin on 0418 221 260.

*

Wangaratta community market

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*

Pleats of Matter at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Melbourne-based artist Kate V M Sylvester called Pleats of Matter is being held in Gallery 2 at the Wangaratta Art Gallery.

For this exhibition, Sylvester has created an immersive installation made from deconstructed, recycled t-shirts, meticulously unthreaded by hand to reveal the mass and structure of the jersey weave.

Her exhibition responds to the garment’s integrity, resulting in a form shaped by gravity, time, and environment, and it can be seen until 11 January.

*

Overland exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

The first solo hometown exhibition of nationally acclaimed, Wangaratta-born artist Matthew Harris, is being presented at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 18 January.

The Melbourne-based artist creates thought-provoking works in painting and sculpture that critically examine social power structures and historical narratives.

His exhibition, Overland unpacks the lasting impact of colonisation on the Wangaratta region and its First Peoples, in a new series of paintings informed by historical documents, alongside textile sculpture With a Warm Embrace, 2023; part of the Wangaratta Art Gallery collection.

*