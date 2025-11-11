Bright will come alive to the sound of bluegrass and old-time music this weekend.

The Mountaingrass festival will showcase the genre's best musicians from across Australia and abroad from November 14 to 16.

Headlining the festival are the reigning queen of the clawhammer banjo, Laura Boosinger, who has teamed up with fellow USA musician and mandolin guru Mike Compton to perform as 'The Knackered Ramblers', to bring their unique blend of old-time string band and bluegrass music to Australia for the first time.

Other international acts include Canadian band The Tone Rangers, Moranz & Fremlin, also from Canada, and Honeywell & Foreman from the USA and UK.

Local favourites and winners of the Young Performer Grant and the ABOTMA Songwriting Competition will also take the stage.

Mountaingrass 2025 is scheduled across three central venues at the Bright Community Hall, Senior Citizens Centre and the Courthouse Theatre, all within a short walking distance.

This will be the second successive year the festival has been held in Bright, following its move from Beechworth.

Continuing the legacy of the much-loved Harrietville Bluegrass and Traditional Music Convention, ABOTMA has produced and staged the popular Mountaingrass festival from 2013.

The event champions bluegrass and old-time music and includes initiatives such as the Young Performer Grant, the Women in String Bands Project and the Songwriting Competition, which encourages artists to write original songs, to bring a fresh voice these traditional musical genres.

The competition is generously sponsored by Performance Advantage, with director Suzanne Diprose presenting the prizes at the festival.

Under-18-year-olds are granted free entry, with a range of adult tickets available covering individual days or the whole weekend.

For more information and to get your tickets to Mountaingrass 2025, visit: www.mountaingrass.com.au