The beloved bluegrass and old-time music festival, Mountaingrass, is set to return to the heart of Bright from November 14 to 16, to showcase the genre's best musicians from across Australia and abroad.

This year's headline international acts include: Mike Compton & Laura Boosinger from the USA; Canadian band The Tone Rangers, Moranz & Fremlin, also from Canada; and Honeywell & Foreman from the USA and UK.

Local favourites and winners of the Young Performer Grant and the ABOTMA Songwriting Competition will also take the stage.

Mountaingrass 2025 is scheduled across three central venues: the Bright Community Hall, Senior Citizens Centre and the Courthouse Theatre, all within a short walking distance.

Following a brief period in Beechworth the festival moved to Bright in 2024 and is now set to call this wonderful location home.

Continuing the legacy of the much-loved Harrietville Bluegrass and Traditional Music Convention, ABOTMA has produced and staged the popular Mountaingrass festival from 2013.

The event champions bluegrass and old-time music and includes initiatives such as the Young Performer Grant, the Women in String Bands Project and the Songwriting Competition, which encourages artists to write original songs, to bring a fresh voice these traditional musical genres.

The competition is generously sponsored by Performance Advantage, with director Suzanne Diprose presenting the prizes at the festival.

Under-18-year-olds are granted free entry, with a range of adult tickets available covering individual days or the whole weekend.

For more information and to get your tickets to Mountaingrass 2025, visit: www.mountaingrass.com.au