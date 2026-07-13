A Myrtleford business sustained significant damage when the driver of a Toyota ute travelling through the Great Alpine Road and Albert Street roundabout lost control on the slippery road surface and smashed through its front window on Sunday evening.

The P-plate driver crashed through the 'Greystone Antiques and Estate Clearances' storefront around 5.17pm, and then tried to drive out and overcorrected, skidded and came to a stop in the middle of the adjoining house's picket fence.

Wangaratta Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant James Schiffferle said fortunately there were no injuries to any parties, but there was significant damage to the front of the shop.

"The 19-year-old driver from Porepunkah remained on scene and was cooperative in exchanging her details with the owner of the shop," he said.

"Everyone has to drive to the conditions: if the road is wet, drivers need to slow down a bit and make sure they have control of the vehicle."

Lorraine and Philip Tribe, who own the house and have operated the adjoining business since 2017, said they are not trading at the moment.

"It's devastating for us," Ms Tribe said.

"Not just the loss of stock, but the loss of business, as we're on the Great Alpine Road, all the snow traffic [will now] drive past."

Ms Tribe said the back of the shop is intact, but the whole front is gone.

"The police were there for several hours [on Sunday] and so was the SES...they were all fantastic," she said.

"They attended, cordoned it all off and then Aaron Bain, the most wonderful builder, sealed it all up for us in the pouring rain and freezing cold.

"He was just brilliant."

Ms Tribe also marveled at the driver's lucky escape from serious injury.

"It's lucky [the driver] wasn't injured, to be honest, because she came around the corner too fast and ended up reversing into our shop window and God only knows how... ended up driving into our house next door," she said.

"Thank God she was okay, that's all I can say."