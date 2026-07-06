Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry has officially launched 'A Vision for Myrtleford' - a community-led roadmap which sets out a practical vision and priority actions to strengthen the town’s economy and build long-term resilience.

It was presented to chamber members, business representatives and key stakeholders at a launch event on 25 June.

Developed through a series of community workshops and one-on-one interviews with local businesses and industry leaders, the project identifies five key themes which will guide future advocacy, partnerships and chamber-led initiatives, including: economy, community, town character, housing and community services as well as movement and town infrastructure.

The project was funded by the Victorian government through Alpine Shire Council as part of the 'Building Business Resilience' program.

Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Jim van Geet, said the document represents far more than a strategic plan.

“This vision belongs to our community," he said.

"It has been shaped by local businesses, industry representatives and community members who care deeply about Myrtleford and want to see it continue to thrive.

“We heard a clear message: Myrtleford’s future depends on maintaining a balanced economy built on agriculture, food production, manufacturing, tourism, retail and a strong sense of community.

"This vision brings those ideas together into a practical action plan.”

Mr van Geet said the vision identifies projects the chamber can lead, partner with other organisations, advocate for major infrastructure investment and support community initiatives, while recognising creating a resilient regional economy requires collaboration across all sectors.

“Importantly, this is not a document which will sit on a shelf," he said.

"It will guide the chamber’s priorities over the coming years as we seek funding opportunities, build partnerships and advocate for the projects which matter most to Myrtleford.

“There are many exciting opportunities identified: from improving business attraction and investment to enhancing our town character, supporting housing solutions and advocating for the infrastructure needed to support future growth.

"We look forward to working with council, government, industry and our community to bring these projects to life.”

Mr van Geet thanked everyone who participated in the consultation process and acknowledged the support of the government and council in making the project possible.