The Alpine Children's Services' (ACS) recent efforts to address staffing issues have attracted the attention of Early Learning Association Australia (ELAA): the national peak governing and management body which provides support and resources relating to early childhood learning and supports parents and providers across Australia.

Over the past two years, ACS has worked intensively to stabilise its workforce after experiencing severe and prolonged staffing shortages; a common occurrence in regional areas.

One way ACS adapted was to develop new workforce pathways, including incorporating international workforce recruitment and facilitating school-based traineeships and return-to-work programs.

ACS CEO, Tanya Scott said feedback from families and staff has been universally positive.

"For several years, ACS was around 40 full-time equivalent staff below the level required for a full staffing profile," she said.

"This created significant operational and compliance pressures, limited our ability to approve leave and cover breaks, constrained professional development and contributed to educator burnout, while also raising quality concerns.

"The value our international staff brings to our team is immeasurable."

Before turning to international recruitment, Ms Scott said ACS made every effort to source workers locally.

"We supported community members to transition from other sectors into early childhood, developed traineeship pathways with local secondary schools and relocated staff from other regions of Australia," she said.

"Despite these efforts, our strategic workforce needs could not be fully met.

"A critical part of our workforce stabilisation has therefore been international recruitment.

"ACS has grown from around 90 to nearly 160 staff, including approximately 40 international employees from 12 countries.

"These staff are essential to the continued operation of our services."

The new hires' contributions have enabled ACS to keep all rooms and services operating, reduced waiting lists, approved leave and reduced the risk of educator burnout.

"Our international staff has been vital to maintaining access to early childhood education and care for local families," Ms Scott said.

"They also enrich our services through cultural diversity, global perspectives and valuable professional experience."

One of ACS' new childcare and early learning educators, Sheila Roncesvalles said the whole ACS and Bright community have been very supportive.

"When we started here, everyone helped us, especially the parents and families," she said.

"We thought it would be a big, challenging step, but now everything is smooth [as we continue] our journey here in Bright.

"I had been teaching in Sydney for six years and I can compare how great [this system is]: our leadership, the team, cooperation and especially communication.

"Even though we're still trying our best to speak English, the children really appreciate us and enjoy us speaking our native language, naturally and confidently."

For Leanne Rodriguez's full article, visit: https://elaa.org.au/news/member-spotlight-alpine-childrens-services-rethinking-workforce-reimagining-community