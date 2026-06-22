For classical music enthusiasts, a newly-formed string quartet is set to raise the roof of the Bright Art Gallery and cultural centre with a concert this Sunday.

The Three Rivers Quartet recently gave a concert at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, as part of the 'Steinway on Stage' series, with Emma Lang performing on the piano.

The event began with two items from ‘The Man from Snowy River’ and was followed by several Chopin nocturnes.

Ms Lang, who also plays the cello, was then joined on stage by her friends Sarah Brindley, Carolyne Amery and Margaret Hurd from the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra.

They played two movements from Dvorak’s 'American String Quartet'.

The concert had the largest ever attendance for 'Steinway on Stage' and one patron said it felt like being part of the popular ABC TV series, ‘The Piano’.

The Bright performance will include many of these works with additional duets for piano and violin, as well as piano and viola, such as Massenet’s 'Meditation’, Elgar’s 'Salut D’Amour’ and Brahms’ 'Hungarian Dance No. 5'.

The concert will finish with Movements 1, 2 and 4 from the 'American String Quartet'.

The Three Rivers Quartet concert will be held this Sunday 28 June at 4pm, at the Bright Art Gallery at 28 Mountbatten Avenue.

Event tickets are set at $10 and will be available at the door.