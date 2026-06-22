Alpine Outreach has strengthened access to preventative healthcare in Alpine Shire and across North East Victoria through the delivery of a comprehensive skin cancer screening program, bringing specialist skin cancer checks directly to regional communities.

Since the program commenced in April 2025, a total of 768 skin cancer screening consultations have been delivered across Myrtleford, Bright, Murmungee, Wangaratta, Whitfield, Seymour, Euroa, Milawa, Myrrhee, Ruffy, Yarck and Merton.

The program has identified 410 suspicious skin lesions, including 100 Basal Cell Carcinomas (BCCs), 69 Squamous Cell Carcinomas (SCCs), and 26 melanomas, highlighting the importance of accessible skin cancer detection services in regional Australia.

Early results demonstrated strong community demand.

During the initial screening rounds in Myrtleford and Wangaratta last year, 150 residents attended skin checks, with 96 suspicious lesions identified.

Significantly, 75 participants had never previously undergone a professional skin cancer examination, underscoring the value of delivering preventative healthcare services directly to regional communities.

The expanded 2026 program continued to reveal high rates of skin cancer detection.

Across the region, clinicians identified: 100 Basal Cell Carcinomas (BCCs); 69 Squamous Cell Carcinomas (SCCs); 25 melanomas; and 129 additional lesions requiring further investigation.

Several locations recorded particularly high detection rates.

Screenings in Murmungee detected 29 lesions among 14 patients, while clinics in Myrrhee and Whitfield also recorded significant numbers of skin cancers requiring treatment or referral.

The program has consistently attracted participants who may otherwise have limited access to specialist skin cancer services.

The average participant age ranged from 53 to 62 years, reflecting the increased risk of skin cancer among older Australians while also demonstrating strong engagement from regional communities.

Program coordinators said the results reinforce the need for ongoing investment in early detection initiatives.

"Skin cancer remains Australia's most common cancer, and early detection is critical," Lachlan Campbell, chairman of Alpine Outreach said.

"These screening clinics are identifying potentially life-threatening cancers that may otherwise have gone undetected, while providing residents in smaller communities with convenient access to specialist assessment and treatment pathways."

All participants requiring further investigation or treatment were referred to appropriate medical services for follow-up care.

Alpine Outreach will continue working with local communities, healthcare providers and funding partners to expand access to skin cancer screening and early intervention services across regional Victoria.

The success of the program has been made possible through the generous support of Jacob Group/Wodonga Prestige, Rural City of Wangaratta, Alpine Health, TAFCO Rural Supplies, Bendigo Bank Community Bank Bright, Hospital Op Shops in Myrtleford and Bright, Rotary clubs from across the region and the Garry Nash & Co Foundation together with a wide range of other community organisations and local supporters.

Alpine Outreach also acknowledges its clinical partners - the National Skin Cancer Clinic Wodonga, Medibank, Southern Skin Cancer Clinic, and Dr Amelia Lambers from the Alpine Skin Cancer Clinic - whose expertise and commitment have been instrumental in delivering the program throughout the region.

FOR THE RECORD

Alpine Outreach was conceived several years ago by locally owned Myrtleford based farmer’s co-operative TAFCO, and started with partners Alpine Health, Rotary Club of Bright, Community Bank Bright and Myrtleford, Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Dr Peter Dawkins.

Initially, skin care and checks for possible cancers was the primary motivation for this facility for rural communities.

However, in addition to the provision of skin cancer checks by Alpine Health trained staff, partners agreed that access to a mobile consulting room would be valuable for delivery of services, such as mental health, financial counselling, and a mobile base for a range of emergency situations.