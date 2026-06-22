Trevisani and Vicentini nel Mondo - two of Myrtleford's 'circoli' or Italian cultural groups - held a joint luncheon to celebrate San Marco at the Savoy Club last Sunday.

The event was a resounding success, as it brought together members from each club, their friends and a few young ones for a memorable day of friendship, culture and community spirit.

"We were delighted to welcome guests from near and far, including a wonderful group of Trevisani members from Melbourne," Sandro Camillo said.

"Their support and participation helped make the event a truly special gathering.

"A sincere thank you is extended to the Victorian government for the multicultural festivals events program grant which made this event possible.

"We also acknowledged the apologies received from the Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Ingrid Stitt, who was unfortunately unable to attend but whose support of multicultural communities is greatly appreciated."

One moving moment during the day was the one-minute silence held in memory of the fellow members who have passed away.

It provided an opportunity for all present to reflect on their contributions to building a strong multicultural Australia.

Though they may be gone, their spirit lives on through our language, culture, memories and the friendships shared together.

The Trevisani committee was recognised for its passion, dedication and many hours of volunteer work in planning and delivering the event.

Their commitment ensured every detail was carefully organised and contributed to the day's success.

Guests enjoyed an excellent Italian meal provided by the Savoy Club, while the music provided by the talented musician and entertainer, Paris Zachariou, created a lively and enjoyable atmosphere throughout the afternoon.

"The dance floor was busy, laughter was plentiful and everyone shared in the fun and friendship which are hallmarks of our Trevisani gatherings," Mr Camillo said.

"The cultural elements of the event were particularly well received.

"The magnificent San Marco backdrop showcasing the Basilica of San Marco and the specially prepared video presentation added a strong cultural dimension to the celebration, allowing guests to reconnect with their heritage and traditions.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our Trevisani and Vicentini heritage, strengthen friendships, and look forward to future gatherings together."

The day was concluded when a group of seniors got together and sang a lovely traditional Veneto song.

The committee gives thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to making the day such an outstanding success.