Daisy Badrock, owner and skin therapist of The Green Room at Skin Elements in Bright, recently won Prologic's 'Inflammation Case Study Award' for 2026.

Ms Badrock specialises in helping clients with complex skin concerns through a holistic approach, which looks beyond the surface of the skin.

"I truly believe healthy skin starts with understanding the whole person, not just treating what we see," she said.

As a Prologic therapist, she explained she had always looked forward to the annual awards and loved seeing the incredible work being done by therapists across Australia.

"The case studies are always so inspiring, so when the opportunity came up to enter, I thought it would be a great chance to showcase one of my client's journeys and the results we had achieved together," Ms Badrock said.

"To be honest, it pushed me outside of my comfort zone a little, but I felt really proud of the work we had done and the transformation we had achieved.

"It wasn't just about the end result: it was about the journey, the trust and the commitment from both therapist and client.

"It was a great opportunity to reflect on the clinical decisions made throughout the process and the importance of taking a personalised approach to skin health.

"Being named a finalist in three categories was already such a special moment, so winning the Inflammation Case Study Award was completely unexpected and something I'm incredibly grateful for.

"It was a wonderful reminder of why I love what I do and the impact that a holistic, client-centred approach can have on someone's skin and confidence."

To enter this year's competition, Ms Badrock documented her client's entire journey, including consultations, treatment plans, home care recommendations, progress photos and outcomes achieved along the way.

"My client was a huge part of the process," she said.

"The case study was built on a genuine partnership and the results wouldn't have been possible without their consistency and commitment."

The Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer contacted Daisy's client, who said they had nothing but praise for her.

"She's just dynamic," they said.

"I was suffering for a few years from a case of rosacea on my cheeks and across my forehead.

"She's been working on that for about six months or so now and she has just been amazing.

"I'll be frank with you; doctors will just tell you to go and get some medicated soap, or put some Savlon on it or something.

"None of that works.

"I've just got nothing but praise for Daisy, she's fantastic in what she can do."