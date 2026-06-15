The Alpine Shire community is invited to gather together in celebration, reflection and connection during a series of NAIDOC Week events, culminating in the 2026 NAIDOC Week Community Event in Myrtleford on Saturday, 11 July.

NAIDOC Week celebrations will begin with two community flag-raising ceremonies on Monday, 6 July.

The first will be held at 10:30am outside the council office in Bright, followed by a second ceremony at 2:30pm at the Mount Beauty Hospital.

Community members are warmly invited to attend either or both ceremonies as a visible show of respect, recognition and support for First Nations peoples.

The week of celebrations will conclude with a free community event from 10am to 1pm in the Myrtleford Piazza, with St Paul’s Hall to be used in the event of poor weather.

Now in its third year, the Myrtleford event continues to grow and strengthen community understanding, visibility and celebration of First Nations culture within the Alpine

Shire.

The local event was initiated in 2023 by First Nations woman Lee Couch, and has become an important opportunity for the community to celebrate First Nations cultures, raise awareness and promote a safer, more inclusive community.

The 2026 event will feature live entertainment from Brett Lee and Madi Colville-Walker, cultural activities, community stalls and opportunities for people of all ages to learn, connect and celebrate together.

The event is led by Ms Couch in partnership with Tammy Campbell (local Koorie engagement support officer), Alpine Health, Alpine Shire Council and VACCA.

Generous and ongoing financial support from Community Bank Bright and Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop make the event possible.

Ms Lee said the event is about creating visibility, connection and belonging for First Nations people in the Alpine community.

"NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for everyone to come together to celebrate the world's oldest living cultures, while also recognising the importance of cultural safety, inclusion and respect within our local communities," she said.

"Whether it's attending a flag-raising ceremony in Bright or Mount Beauty, or joining us at the community celebration in Myrtleford, we welcome everyone to be part of the week and help strengthen understanding and connection across our community."

Community members, families and visitors are encouraged to attend the flag-raising ceremonies and the Myrtleford community event as part of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations.

NAIDOC Week celebrations:

BRIGHT: Monday 6 July, 10:30am flag-raising at Alpine Shire Council office at 2-6 Churchill Avenue, Bright.

MOUNT BEAUTY: Monday 6 July, 2:30pm flag-raising at Alpine Health, Mount Beauty Hospital.

MYRTLEFORD: Saturday, 11 July, 10am-1pm community event at Myrtleford Piazza (or St Paul’s Hall if wet)