Merriwa Park has been the latest victim to fall underwater to moderate flooding across Wangaratta.

Floodwater surrounded, but didn't inundate the park’s Christopher Robin Kindergarten, however it covered tennis, pickleball and croquet courts, the playground and community space and lapped at the side the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Clubrooms on the weekend, with the park remaining closed as of Monday morning.

Rural City of Wangaratta Council director of community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan said water pumping had been undertaken at the park.

He said flooding impact had been in line with expectations across the rural city for the high-end moderate flood level, and floodwaters were expected to remain for another one to two weeks.

“Council will continue to monitor conditions and reopen affected areas when it is safe to do so,” he said.

“Community members are reminded not to enter floodwaters, as they may be contaminated and can pose significant health and safety risks.”

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Ovens River at Wangaratta peaked at 12.58m at 1:30pm on Saturday, just below the major flooding mark of 12.7m.

As of 11am on Monday the river sat at 12.41m in the city and was slowly falling.

The Ovens River at Rocky Point and the King River at Cheshunt had both fallen below minor flooding as of Monday morning.

The King River at Docker Road Bridge had fallen just below moderate flooding at 3.92m.

Flooding continued to impact Apex Park, with the park closed, Yogi well and truly underwater and nearby Painters Island Caravan Park closed until further notice.

Several walks along the river in the city, including the Bullawah Cultural Trail, remained closed.

Some 86.4mm of rain fell in the week commencing Monday 29 July in Wangaratta according to the bureau.

In that time Wangaratta VICSES Unit controller Jess Zuber said crews had responded to 22 requests for assistance, mostly for tree falls but also related to landslides, assisting other emergency services and flood-related incidents.

“While waterways are now slowly receding, flooding impacts may continue over the coming days,” she said.

“Never drive through floodwater; just 15cm of flowing water can float a small car, and floodwater can hide serious road damage.

“Avoid camping under trees or branches and stay clear of low-lying areas near waterways.

“Simple steps like clearing gutters, securing loose outdoor items, and parking vehicles away from trees can make a big difference during severe weather.

“A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers and the community for your ongoing support.”

Ms Zuber said SES also attended Merriwa Park over the weekend and assisted in preventing floodwater from entering the Christopher Robin Kindergarten.

For local emergency management warnings and advice visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au or download and visit the VicEmergency app.

For SES emergency assistance, call 132 500.