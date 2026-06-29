The Myrtleford Lions Club's annual changeover dinner took place at the Myrtleford Hotel, last Friday 26 June, with over 30 in attendance to reflect on the group’s efforts and accomplishments over the past year and to look forward to their upcoming deeds for the community.

The new board members for the next 12 months include Adrian Villella, who reprises his role as president and Chris Buono as secretary.

Marcus James was named as treasurer, George Peter continues as activities chairman, Jim Broz joined Alex Milligan as program chairmen, Paul Tanner was named as first vice-president and Maurice Zamperoni second vice-president.

The evening also marked a special occasion for one Lions member for over 20 years - Ben Browne was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award: the highest honor bestowed on a Lion which honors an individual who demonstrates exemplary humanitarian service and dedication to their community.

"Ben has been a Lion for 22 years," Mr Buono said.

"He joined on 1 July 2004, so his anniversary falls this week.

"In that time there's barely a job he hasn't put his hand to.

"He's been instrumental in building the Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo into what it is today; and whether it's Legacy Wood Day, planting trees, carpentry, electrical, air conditioning, or coming out for a simple working bee - if something needs doing, Ben does it.

"His father was a long-standing member of the club and it meant a great deal to have his family there on the night."

The Fellowship was awarded on the recommendation of fellow member Rick Rickard: a fitting tribute to one of the club's quiet achievers and a reminder of the service which keeps the Myrtleford Lions at the heart of the community.