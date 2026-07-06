Myrtleford’s senior women’s side sent a message to the rest of the Albury Wodonga Football Association they’re to be taken as a serious contender, after handing Albury Hotspurs their first loss of the season.

Hosting the red-hot Hotspurs at Savoy Park on Sunday, Myrtleford stunned the ladder leaders with a thrilling 1-0 win.

Savoy were the clear underdogs heading into the match, sitting fourth on the ladder and having lost 1-4 in their previous encounter with Hotspurs, but you wouldn’t know that from watching the game.

Myrtleford was dynamic and composed on attack, and resolute in defence, with both teams sitting 0-0 at half-time despite numerous chances.

Savoy looked more likely to break the deadlock, and in the 66th minute, they finally did.

Co-coach Tom Scott had the best seat in the house and said the goal from Lily Notarianni took his breath away.

“I can’t tell you how many times Lily‘s scored an unbelievable goal, but this might be one of the best goals she’s ever scored,” he said.

“The keeper had it, went to dispose of it down to their left-back, there was a bit of a calamity and we were able to cross it in, she’s hit it flush on the volley from about 20 yards out, and it’s gone up and chipped the keeper perfectly.

“It could not have been a better goal, it was something you’d see in the World Cup, it was amazing.

“All the girls ran to her, the crowd was getting loud, it was fantastic.

“It happened from built-up pressure, we were able to hold pressure up to that point in the second half - it was one of the best goals I’ve ever seen.”

With the lead, Myrtleford was able to diligently defend, with Alessia Colanzi and goalie Jess Stringer instrumental in not only securing the win, but keeping a clean sheet against the best offensive side in the competition.

Despite the result, which may seem unlikely from the outside, Scott said the internal belief had been building all season.

“The result on the weekend, as amazing as it was, didn’t just happen from the weekend,” he said.

“It built from that comeback against Melrose where we were 2-0 down to tie, and with Boomers last week - we really wanted to make sure our defensive structure was really composed.

“It was a game that was won and lost in the middle.

“Collete [Suter], Claire [Christison] and Gabby [Paglia] played sensational, they were able to hold position when they needed to, they closed down.

“We really wanted to try and make an effort this week of playing to our strength, which is getting the other team to be off their best game.

“We fought for everything, and we didn’t stop until the whistle was blown.”

With the win secured, Myrtleford close the gap on the top three teams, trailing Melrose by 11 points, but this weekend shapes up as a genuine chance to distance themselves from the rest of the competition.

Savoy’s opponents this weekend, Wodonga Heart, are hot on Myrtleford’s heels, and a positive result this weekend at Willow Park is vital.

“When we’ve played Heart in the past, we’ve probably been our own worst enemies – we haven’t dropped down to their level, but we allow them to be in the game for too long,” Scott said.

“As long as we can continue this momentum we’ve created over the past month and try and sustain it, we should be looking to win the game and focus on what we do best, which is playing our brand of football.”

The match commences on Sunday at 11.20am.

Meanwhile, the senior men took the weekend off with the bye and will return to the competition with an away game against Albury United.