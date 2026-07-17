Police have arrested a woman as part of their ongoing investigation into the movements of Desmond Freeman following the fatal shooting of two police officers in Porepunkah last August.

Victoria Police have confirmed detectives from Taskforce Summit arrested a 58-year-old NSW woman in the Bairnsdale area on Friday morning.

"The woman will now be interviewed by police," they said.

"The investigation remains ongoing and as such, we are not in a position to provide further details at this time.”

Today's arrest follows last month's raids of seven Victorian and NSW properties in police's investigation of the movements of Freeman between August 2025 and March 2026.

On 26 August, Wangaratta and Bright police officers conducted a search of Freeman’s Porepunkah property on Rayner Track when he shot and killed Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart.

A third officer was also seriously injured after being shot in the lower body while

The officers were executing a search warrant as part of an investigation by the Wangaratta Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Freeman left the address following the fatal shooting and despite a number of large-scale searches undertaken in the Porepunkah area, he was not located for over seven months.

He was later found on a Thologolong property where specialist police confronted him on 30 March, which resulted in the 56-year-old being shot and killed after he pulled a handgun on police.

Both the Porepunkah shooting and the confrontation at Thologolong are now subject to coronial investigation.

Victoria Police believe Freeman travelled between Victoria and NSW during the seven months he was on the run and received assistance from a number of different people during that time.

Anyone with any information on Freeman’s movements is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria via 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au