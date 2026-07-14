Bright Church of Christ pastors, Greg and Caz Duns, are set to put on a free Christmas-in-July-themed lunch for women in need from throughout the region.

The couple hope to put on the winter gathering as a way to connect with the local community.

"We've been the pastors at the Bright Church of Christ, going on a year now," Caz said.

"We want to put on a 'Christmas in July' lunch to reach out to the community.

"It's intended as a lunch for women in our local region, who are doing it really tough.

"The attendees' kids will be looked after on the day; we'll have lunch and a small gift for the kids, as well as activities.

"For the ladies, there'll be some pampering available; they might get their nails done, they'll have a beautiful 'Christmas in July' lunch, there'll be music and we'll have a gift for them as well.

"What we really want to do is to encourage and support them."

The event is open to any women in the region who need some encouragement.

This includes women facing financial stresses, single mums and women who may be dealing with some relationship challenges.

All women who need encouragement are welcome to attend.

"It's a community-based activity, to try and bless the women who are battling in our area," Greg said.

The lunch will be held at the Bright Church of Christ, at 18 Park Street on Saturday, 1 August.

For more information and to register, please contact Caz on 04 1930 4515, before the RSVP date of Sunday, 26 July.