The 2026 Australian chestnut season has been one of the strongest growers have experience in years, with excellent quality fruit and steady supply across the country, especially Myrtleford, Stanley and Beechworth which is the epicentre of industry, producing around 70 per cent of the national harvest.

While a dry and cool growing season delayed harvest across many horticultural categories, it was perfect for chestnut growers, who harvested their crop between March to July.

While year's harvest has finished, Chestnuts Australia's Trevor Ranford said the season continues with chestnuts still available.

"[While] some growers have sold out, there is product that's put into storage," he said.

"We'll still have stock early in the season and we'll probably run through until August, depending on the volumes in storage."

In Myrtleford last week, Chestnuts Australia held a technical workshop on irrigation, funded through a Climate Smart Project which the hazelnut, chestnut and walnut industry provides for, with 17 growers in attendance.

"The objective is to run many such workshops on a regular basis, through the next three or four months," Mr Ranford said.

"Growers are looking for more technical information, particularly on irrigation and water usage, because that's ultimately going to be one of the defining factors, as far as growth and production is concerned."

Mr Ranford said 70 per cent of Australia's chestnut production comes from the North East region.

"Based on our data, there's around 1500 hectares of chestnut orchards in Australia, 70 per cent of which makes just over 1000 hectares [located] in our region," he said.

"Generally the season's been consistently strong and there is certainly high-quality product being produced and sold."

As of 3 July, there was just shy of 700 tonnes exported out of the North East, with the majority shipped to Sydney and Melbourne markets, as well as to Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth markets.

"The season has had limited or small amounts of internal nut rot, but overall the reaction by the market and the retailers and ultimately the consumers, has been very positive this year," Mr Ranford said.

"We can only hope the weather conditions treat the industry kindly between now and next year's harvest.

"Another strong season will put [even] more confidence back into into the industry."

Myrtleford's 'La Fiera' festival over the weekend of 16 and 17 May was the perfect event for growers to celebrate the local chestnut industry.

The event was the biggest to date, with approximately 1000kgs of chestnuts being sold fresh and roasted, according to Chestnuts Australia.

"This beloved event once again brought growers together to celebrate chestnuts and enjoy the outcomes of a positive season," Chestnuts Australia's Eloise Mason said.