Bright P-12 College Art Show returns for its annual exhibition thsi week, showcasing the creative talents of students from Prep to Year 12.

The exhibition will be officially opened this evening from 6:30pm at the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre.

It promises to be a celebration of student creativity, with live music to be performed by the college’s secondary music students and light refreshments available for guests.

“This event is always a highlight on our school calendar,” said Janmaree Duguid, the arts and technologies KLA curriculum leader and secondary art teacher.

“Each year, students continue to raise the bar, presenting works that are both technically impressive and creatively inspiring.”

The exhibition is remain open to the public for one week, from Thursday, November 13, to Wednesday, November 19, and can be viewed daily from 10am to 8pm at the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre at 28 Mountbatten Avenue.

This year’s exhibition features a wide variety of student projects, including secondary works in digital technology, CAD/CAM robotics, woodwork, metalwork, media, visual art and visual communication and design.

Senior students from VCE Media, VCE Art Creative Practice, and VCE Product Design will also have their work on display.

Not to be missed are the colourful and imaginative contributions from primary students.

Ms Duguid said all works reflect individual creativity, with a standout feature piece being the artwork selected for the official event poster, created by VCE Year 12 Art Creative Practice student Lexi Mathers.

The sculpture was created as one of Lexi's final pieces in unit three.

"My sculpture, Human Potential, was initially inspired by Michelangelo’s 15th-century sculpture David," she explained.

"His work played a big role in shaping my work."