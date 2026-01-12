Alpine Shire Council is inviting community members to contribute to the development of a four-year Library Services Plan.

The plan will guide the way council provides services for the three libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford, from 2026 through to 2029.

Council has developed a survey which invites current and future users to assess the current offerings across the libraries.

Through the survey, community members can rate their satisfaction with existing services, identify barriers to entry and suggest new services or improvements.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, emphasised the importance of libraries, particularly in rural and regional areas.

"Throughout history, libraries have transformed from a place of books to a place of true public participation and community building," she said.

"It is becoming increasingly rarer to have places where people can come together to discuss great ideas, conduct research on almost any topic, or to simply borrow a book: all for free."

Cr Nicholas encouraged current and future users of the libraries to contribute to the plan.

"We are privileged to be able to offer integral services such as 'Rhyme Time' and 'Story Time' to parents and families, as well as access to free Wi-Fi for people who need it most," she said.

"This plan will give you the opportunity to reflect on the services which matter to you, as well as opportunities for improvement to ensure our libraries continue to be safe places for everyone."

Community members can complete the survey in-person at any of the Alpine Libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty, or Myrtleford, or online by visiting: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/community-hubs/libraries-hub

The survey will close on Sunday, 8 February.