The Upper Kiewa Valley was painted pink as artists took over the region for the second annual Alpine Arts Trail Open Studios on the Australia Day long weekend.

Guided by a trail of bright pink signage, visitors explored studios tucked between Tawonga and Bogong Village.

Eight creative spaces were opened to the public, to offer a rare 'behind-the-scenes' look at the region’s thriving creative community.

The trail featured a sophisticated mix of mediums; from the lifelike paintings of Bronwyn Van de Graaff and the immersive video of Madelynne Cornish, to the whimsical mixed media of Sue ‘Cluey Suey’ Bright.

For the participating artists, the weekend was defined by a deep sense of connection.

"It was a real privilege to creatively connect with so many over the weekend," said Ms Bright, who took over the Mount Beauty Visitor Information Centre.

First-time participant Steve Baird, whose studio became a major highlight for his storytelling and sketchbooks, noted the public provided unexpected personal insights.

"I feel I learnt more about my process than all the engaging, curious and interesting people who visited," he said.

One visitor was heard to remark: "Steve is the real artwork and the paintings are just a bonus".

For watercolourist Joanne Russell, the experience was equally rewarding.

"Opening my studio and sharing my passion, filled my cup," Ms Russell said.

"Engaging with visitors' enthusiasm as they uncovered my processes in my framed works and sketchbook journals was a real highlight."

The event has quickly established itself as a cornerstone of the local cultural calendar.

Artist and event co-organiser Daniel A’Vard noted the trail's success reflects a growing appetite for cultural events across the Alpine Shire.

"The Alpine Arts Trail team extends a sincere thank you to our participating artists and the sponsors who made the weekend possible: AGL, Spring Spur Wines, Alpine Shire, Mt Beauty Neighbourhood Centre and Mountain Arts Contemporary," Mr A’Vard said.

As the pink banners are packed away, organisers have already set their sights on the future.

The Alpine Arts Trail will return for its third edition across the Easter long weekend in 2027, from March 27 to 29.