Several talented young thespians from Mt Beauty/Tawonga South have been recognised at the prestigious Georgy Awards.

The annual awards, held since 1973, recognise theatrical excellence across the North East and Goulburn Valley, with this year's event held in the Paramount Theatre at Echuca.

Among those taking their moment in the limelight on stage to receive an award for their win were familiar faces:

- Nikeisha Drew for “Best performance in a Junior Production” - Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Catholic College Wodonga;

- Daisy Stratton for “Exceptional Contribution in a Junior Production”- first assistant director, Mamma Mia, The Scots School Albury; and

- Georgia Moorman for “Best Supporting Performance in a Play”, Jenny The Shape of Things, Revolution Theatre Productions.

Performing takes commitment, passion, and talent, with many hours of parents driving them in and out to rehearsals.

The teenagers love what they do and are looking forward to more theatre, both up front on stage and behind the scenes.

Watch this space for our stars of the future.

Congratulations to all the nominees and recipients at the Georgy Awards, and in particular to our local girls.