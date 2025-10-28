Myrtleford Venturer Unit members are transforming their Scout hall into a spine-tingling haunted house for local children to enjoy this Friday evening to celebrate Halloween.

With cobwebs, creepy corridors and a few friendly frights, the Venturers have poured their creativity into crafting a playful spooky experience for kids aged 4 to 15 to enjoy from 5pm to 7pm at the Scout hall on Buffalo Road..

"What was once a one-off event, is now an annual occurrence," 1st Myrtleford Scouts leader Bernadette Hays said.

"After the huge success of last year's event, which had approximately 150 kids attending, we have been asked again and again; 'will it be back?'

"Don’t miss this frightfully fun night!"

The event will feature Halloween-themed games, trick-or-treat stations and interactive activities designed to delight rather than scare.

A gold coin donation is requested at the door, with all proceeds supporting future Scout activities and community projects.

The Myrtleford Scout Group continues to show how youth-led initiatives can bring joy and connection to the community.

In preparation for the spooky season, Scouts scared their scariest movies, ranging from 'The Conjuring' and 'Dog Soldiers' to 'Beetlejuice'.

Families and guests of all ages are encouraged to come in costume and join the fun, with the Scout hall set as a safe place for kids to trick-or-treat.