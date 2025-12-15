Final preparations are being made as Grow Myrtleford+, a sub-fund of the Into Our Hands community foundation, gets ready to host its second year of Twilight Carols this Sunday and raise the local festive spirit before Christmas arrives.

With the whole community invited, the Myrtleford Piazza is sure to come alive with Christmas cheer as attendees' voices soar in the centre of town.

Tracy Hamilton and the 'With One Voice' choir are scheduled to take to the stage with the evening's festive songbook; a sausage-sizzle has been arranged, run by St Paul's Anglican church and even Father Christmas and his elves will be making an appearance, to deliver some sweet treats and help Grow Myrtleford+ demonstrate the power of local giving to bring people together.

"In the past year, we've raised more than $13,000 from our very generous key sponsors and surrounding businesses," event orgainser, Janine Milne said.

"After arranging the carols for this year with the band, setting up sound and lighting and so on, we will have about $5000 left over to redistribute back into key community projects.

"We will also distribute whatever is raised through the evening's entry donations...last year we raised $650 on the night.

"We really want the evening to be a nod to the emergency services for all the amazing work they've been doing for our community.

"They're a huge part of who we are.

"We're here to raise funds to put back into Myrtleford and its surrounds and we can only do this with your help: give local to support local, as we say.

"We want the evening to be a spectacular night for the community as they enjoy the carols.

"A big thank-you to our major sponsors: the Alpine Shire Council, Standish Street Surgery, Combined Services Club, Myrtleford Lions Club, Bendigo Bank and Savoy Club."

The 2025 Grow Myrtleford+ Twilight Carols will be held this Sunday, 21 December, at the Myrtleford Piazza from 5pm for a 5:30pm start, until 7:30pm.

A gold-coin donation would be appreciated upon entry.

For more information, visit the Grow Myrtleford+ Facebook page.