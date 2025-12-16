North East football product Jemma Rigoni has taken the next step on her AFLW journey, leaving Melbourne to pen a two-year contract with Collingwood.

Drafted to the Demons at pick 29 in 2023 as a father–daughter selection, following in the footsteps of club great and Myrtleford export Guy Rigoni, the 21-year-old had previously spent the season as a train-on player with the Dees.

The young talent made her debut against Collingwood this season and went on to play eight games at AFLW level.

Round 10 against the Swans was arguably the defender's best game of the season, collecting 11 disposals and swinging forward to kick her first AFLW goal.

Melbourne general manager of AFLW Clare Pettyfor thanked Rigoni for her contribution to the Demons.

“We are grateful to Jemma for everything she’s given to the Demons over her tenure,” Pettyfor said.

“Jemma started with us as a train-on player before her draft year, which is testament to her commitment to our program over a number of years.

“Her professionalism over this period has been exceptional, and we are pleased that Jemma will have the opportunity to continue her AFLW career at the ‘Pies.

“On behalf of the club, we wish her all the best for the future.”

Collingwood executive general manager of women’s football Jess Burger welcomed Rigoni to the club.

“We’re really excited to welcome Jemma to Collingwood, marking a new chapter in her career and one she’ll be able to make her own,” Burger said.

“Her competitiveness, speed and outstanding character will add a real spark to our program and we’re eager to see the energy and influence she will bring to the group.”