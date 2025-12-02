We now have a clear image of how the football and netball calendar looks with the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League releasing the 2026 fixture.

The league released the fixture on Thursday morning, outlining what looks to be an absolutely thrilling season of football and netball.

The league has stepped away from the standalone season opener which was run last season, in favour or a more traditional kick off to the season.

Round one is set to sprawl across the Easter weekend, headlined by North Albury hosting Lavington on Good Friday, 3 April from 2pm, while the first Wangaratta Derby and grand final rematch will be played under lights that night at the Showgrounds.

Corowa Rutherglen welcome Wodonga in the only Saturday game of round one, while the McNamara Reserve will be packed to watch the Saints take on Albury.

Sunday will also see Wodonga Raiders head to Mulwala to take on Yarrawonga.

A key feature of the fixture this year is the decision to play more games on Sunday, with five matches across the 18 rounds moved onto a Sunday, an increase from three matches in 2025.

The Saints will have the first two rounds at home, Sunday clashes against Albury (5 April) and Yarrawonga (12 April).

League chairman David Sinclair said they were happy to experiment with playing more matches on different days.

“Off the back of one of the more even seasons of football and netball in 2025, the SS&A Ovens and Murray FNL is incredibly excited to see what unfolds in the 2026 season,” he said.

“The league also supports the increased commitment from clubs to trial alternative match days.

“Sunday games and night fixtures are becoming more popular as clubs look to maximise their home games outside traditional timeslots, to showcase O&M football and netball to new audiences otherwise engaged on a Saturday afternoon.”

With ANZAC Day falling on a Saturday in 2026, traditional standalone fixtures are scheduled between Albury and North Albury, and Raiders and Wodonga, with all other clubs to receive a bye.

The matches made up in rounds four and six.

Interleague is set for Saturday, 23 May, which will see the OMFNL travel to Bendigo for the first time in 29 years to play the Bendigo FNL in football and netball.

Round 12, 4 July is the league’s Indigenous Round, while round 13 will be split across 11 and 18 July to accommodate the annual Hall of Fame function, set for Wednesday, 15 July.

The final round of the home and away season will be played on Saturday, 22 August, ahead of the finals series, culminating in the 2026 O&MFNL grand final on Sunday, 20 September.