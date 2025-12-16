MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 13 December

Drummond Golf Albury Medal of Medallist Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Ian Wales (11) 79/68. A Grade Runner Up: David Jackson (12) 81/69.

B Grade Winner: Pieter Veldman (25) 97/70. B Grade Runner Up: Paul Cowman (21) 92/71.

Super 6 Winner: David Jackson (12) 19 nett c/b Super 6 Runner Up: Jonathan Mercuri (12) 19 nett.

Ball Winners: J Galvan 71, B Piazza 71, B Carroll 72, J Martin 72, J Costello 73, D Rowe 73 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Damien Rossato, 4th 2nd Shot: Jonathan Mercuri, 8th: Brad Piazza, 14th: David Rowe, 16th: Brian Caldwell.

Raffle Winner: Paul Tanner.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Wheeler 112/88. Medal of Medallist: David Jackson.

Wednesday, 10 December

Tu Vietnamese Street Food Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Tony Chapman (18) 36 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Jonathan Mercuri (13) 35 pts.

Ball Winners: A Loftus 34, D Cummins 34, E Jones 34, I Wales 33 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Colin Walker, 4th 2nd Shot: Spider Hancock, 14th: Peter Stewart, 16th: Ian Wales.

Tuesday, 9 December

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal of Medalist Ladies- Stroke - AMCR 73

Drummond Golf Medal of Medalist: Linda Loftus.

A Grade Winner: Denise O'Donohue (35) 107/72 c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Linda Loftus (20) 92/72 c/b.

Ball Winners: Judy Bynon, Suzette Kelly, Marnie Broz, Wendy Caldwell.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Sarah Deas, 8th: Judy Bynon, 14th: Sandra Piazza, 16th: Marg Curtis.

Putting: Linda Loftus 27 Putts.

9 Hole Winner: Penny Dawkins 19pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Pam Brew 17 Pts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league played their 18 holes on 8 December which was won by Neil Tappe with 35 points from Victor Selway and Dave Etherton with their 34 points each.

The ladies played the Back 9 on Wednesday, 10 December which was won by Ann Bellingham with 16 points from Ute Svoboda, Liz Harvey, Ruth Rynehart and Carol Bartholomew with their 14 points each.

A 4BBB was calculated in conjunction with this event which was won by Ann Bellingham and Carol Bartholomew with 20 points, ahead of Jooyon Kang-Redmond and Ruth Rynehart with 18 points.

NTP on the 18th, second shot, was Ruth Rynehart.

The men also played the back nine on the Wednesday, which was won by Kevin Moorman with 20 points from Ivan Mock with 19 points and Taf Sullivan, 18 points.

NTP on the 17th was Allan Retallick, with the club keeping the ball on the 18th.

The Ladies played a par round on Saturday, 13 December which was won, convincingly, by Helen Whittaker with her +1 from Ruth Rynehart with a -4.

NTP on the seventh, second shot, was Lynda Barter.

The men also played par on the Saturday, which was won by Roger Church with his +1 from Allan Retallick, Andrew Greenfield & Victor Selway with their -1s.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was the club, the ninth was Rick Biesboer, while the 17th and the money on the 18th was Peter Hertzog.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Monday, 8 December, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

A field of 22 players teed off and the winners were Joel Matthews 37 pts, Jenny Richter 36 pts and in third place, Marg Curtis from Myrtleford Golf Club 35 pts.

Ball winners: Nick Moschis 34 pts C/B, Suzanne Lovett from the Country Club St Georges Basin 34 pts C/B, Andrew Robertson 34 pts C/B and Robert Taylor 34 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Nick Moschis, 6th: Heather Thompson, 11th: Reddog Ruddock, 16th: Joel Matthews.

Thursday, 11 December, Men’s Stableford competition.

A total of 37 players teed off and there were golfers who played under their handicaps.

Phil Jesse 8 H/C 38 pts, Heath Thompson 9 H/C 37 pts, Joel Matthews 21 H/C 36 pts C/B, and Andrew Robertson 9 H/C 36 pts.

Ball winners: Rod Brown 35 pts C/B, Craig Thompson 35 pts C/B, Troy Stevens 35 pts C/B and Robert Taylor 35 pts.

Saturday, 13 December, a magnificent field 72 players teed off in the Stableford competition.

Winners: Mark Frost 17 H/C 43 pts, Cameron Wickes 2 H/C, 41 pts, Graham Barrow 19 H/C 40 pts Graham Badrock 16 H/C 38 pts, Chris Oswin 7 H/C 37 pts C/B, Angus Murrells 8 H/C 37 pts C/B, Bill Kelty 22 H/C 37 pts C/B, Troy Stevens 14 H/C 37pts, Phil Jessen 8 H/C 36pts C/B.

Ball winners: Tina Cook 36 pts C/B, Shaun Paul 36 pts C/B, Rod Pack 36 pts, Guy Packham 35 pts C/B, James Neylon 35 pts C/B, Steve Piddington 35 pts C/B, Suzette Heydon 35 pts C/B, Adam Benincasa 35 pts, Jake Woods 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Heath Thompson, 6th: jackpot, 10th second shot: Hamish McPhee, 11th: Jack Thompson, 16th: Mark Frost.

The members draw went to Nev Blewitt and the NAGA went to Kevin Reed with a fine 24 pts.

Kevin was impressed with his St Andrew’s of Scotland commemorative ball marker, tees and divot repairer.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, ‘If you think you are having a bad round, don’t worry, things will eventually improve.’