MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 22 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics 4 Ball Stableford Aggregate AMCR 71 AWCR 74

Winners: David Rowe (12) and Brad Carroll (8) 80 pts. Runners Up: Linda (20) and Andrew (15) Loftus 72 pts.

Ball Winners: S and J Piddington 70, G Black and A Monshing 69, B Caldwell and G Browne 65.

NTPs - 1st: Stephen Piddington, 4th 2nd Shot: Roger Humphris, 8th: Colin Walker, 14th: Andrew McKerral, 14th: Jakob Piddington.

Raffle Winner: David Matthews.

Thursday, 20 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics - Stableford AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Jan Harper (29) 39pts. A Grade Runner Up: Sandra Piazza (20) 37pts.

Ball Winners: M Curtis 35c/b, Kerry Chapman 35pts, Ann Hazeldine 34c/b.

NTPs - 1st: Helen Mummery, 8th: Judy Bynon, 14th: Robyn Ternes.

9 Hole Winner: Betty Newton 20pts. 9 Hole Runner up: Robyn Ternes 18pts.

Wednesday, 19 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Ichlis Giovannoni (17) 37 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Brian Caldwell (16) 37 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: John Costello (28) 43 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Geoffrey Sims (19) 38 pts.

Ball Winners: D Matthews 37, I Wales 36, T Chapman 36, B Bynon 35, E Jones 35.

NTPs - 1st: Tristan Purss, 4th 2nd Shot: Ian Wales, 8th: Geoffrey Sims, 14th: Ian Wales.

Tuesday 18 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics - Julie Phillips 4BBB Rd 3 AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Denise O'Donohue (35) and Angela O'Shaughnessy (14) 48c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Jan Roseby (18) and Linda Loftus (21) 48pts.

Ball Winners: Wendy Caldwell and Kerry Chapman 47pts, Jan Harper and Suzette Kelly 16pts, Ann Hazeldine and Faye McLees 45pts.

NTPs - 1st: Kim Rossato, 2nd shot 4th: Jan Harper, 8th: Sarah Deas, 14th: Sherry Cunningham, 16th: Marg Curtis.

Julie Phillips 4BBB semi-final 1 vs 4: Jan Harper and Suzette Kelly 98pts vs Lizzie Orton and Vanessa Ivone 89pts.

Julie Phillips 4BBB semi-final 2 vs 3: Denise O'Donohue and Angela O'Shaughnessy 91pts vs Anne Hazeldine and Faye McLees 90pts.

9 Hole Winner: Robyn Ternes 18pts.

Metung 18 Winner: Kerrie Scott (33) 40pts. Metung 18 Runner Up: Irene McCarthy (37) 38pts.

Monday, 17 November

NEDVGA Myrtleford Stableford AMCR 71 AWCR 74

Ladies Winner: Janet Wraith (34) 39 pts, Jubilee. Ladies Runner Up: Glenda Dodson (15) 35 pts c/b, Wangaratta. Ladies Third Place: Glenys Durrant (21) 35 pts c/b, Black Bull.

A Grade Winner: Trevor Trimble (14) 35 pts, Wangaratta. A Grade Runner Up: Martin VanRhee (14) 34 pts c/b, Jubilee. A Grade Third Place: Geoff Brown (11) 34 pts c/b, Mansfield.

B Grade Winner: Rino Feltrin (17) 37 pts, Culcairn. B Grade Runner Up: Richard Jamieson (19) 36 pts, Howlong. B Grade Third Place: Wayne Mackwell (19) 35 pts c/b, Benalla.

C Grade Winner: Larry Ball (22) 39 pts, Mansfield. C Grade Runner Up: Geoff Veldman (21) 36 Pts, Jubilee. C grade Third Place: Lance Davis (22) 34 pts, Howlong.

D Grade Winner: Christopher O'Keefe (32) 41 pts, Jubilee. D Grade Runner Up: Robin Walker (33) 37 pts, Boorhaman. D Grade Third Place: John Hoffman (29) 36 pts, Benalla.

Teams Event Winners: Rod Shaw, Pieter Veldman, Geoff Veldman, and Paul Norris 104 pts. Teams Event Runners Up: Wayne Mackwell, John Surridge and Glenys Durrant 103 pts.

Ladies’ NTPs - 1st: Lorraine Evans, 4th 2nd Shot: Donna Hancock, 14th: Debbie Tully.

Men’s NTPs - 1st: Paul Norris, 4th 2nd Shot: Alexander Scherini, 8th: Paul McInerney, 14th: Guy Rowe, 16th: Robert Dundas.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league men played a Stableford round on Monday, 17 November and were joined by two ladies, Carol Bartholomew and Karen Etherton.

The winner was Victor Selway with 35 points from Karen Etherton with 32 points.

NTPs on the seventh was Victor Selway, and Karen Etherton was closest on the ninth.

Around half the ladies played the front nine on Wednesday, 19 November which was won by Ute Svoboda with 15 points from Lynda Barter and Ann Bellingham with 13 points apiece.

The other half of the ladies played a stableford 18 holes which was won by Karen Etherton with 36 points from Liz Harvey with 34 points.

The men played the front nine on Wednesday, 19 November, which was won on a countback by Roger Church from Peter Hertzog and Trevor English, all with 20 points.

Taf Sullivan was also handed a ball for his efforts finishing with 17 points.

NTP on the seventh was Ben Ritson, and the ninth was Roger Church.

The ladies joined the men on Saturday, 22 November for a mixed foursomes event.

The event was won by Gayle Jennings and Ross Rynehart with a net 68 from Liz Harvey and Peter Dilley (net 73.5), and Karen Etherton and Rick Biesboer (net 74.5).

Those who played without a partner in a stableford event on the day were led home by Stuart Cariss with 37 points from Rod McMahon with 35 points, and Al Randell, Roger Church and Allan Retallick with their 34 points apiece.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Ben Ritson, ninth was Allan Retallick with the club keeping the ball and the money for the 17th and 18th.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As the famous American golfer Bobby Jones once said, “You swing your best when you have the fewest things to think about.”

This certainly proved to be correct when the golfers teed off on Tuesday, 18 November.

A field of 28 men teed off in the mid-week men’s Stableford competition.

The winners were Hamish McPhee 7 H/C 39 pts, David Kelly 10 H/C 37 pts C/B, Paul Duff, 18 H/C 37 pts C/B.

Ball winners: John Williams 37 pts C/B, Jake Woods 37 pts, Tony Chalwell 35 C/B pts and the lucky last was Greg Walsh with 35 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Jake Woods, 6th: Jason Fillippi, 11th: Scott Hovenga, 16th: Graham Badrock.

The chicken winner went to Greg Walsh with 18 pts.

The NAGA went to Butch Thomas with a very ordinary 21 pts - he will relish his Eagle Junction State Primary School 1995 memorial glass.

Wednesday, 19 November, Ladies Stroke event: 24 players teed off and the winners were Robyn McGrath 21 H/C nett 69, Jenny Kendall 36 H/C nett 69.

Ball winners: Lauren Velicki 21 H/C nett 72, Anne Quenby 43 H/C nett 72.

Saturday, 22 November, Open all golfers’ Stableford competition.

With the greens having been cored just two days earlier, putting was going to be difficult.

Out of the 48 players who wandered around, four managed to play under their handicaps.

Winners were grinners: Adam Benincasa 12 H/C 40 pts, Lauren Velicki 21 H/C 39 pts C/B, Carol Burgess 15 H/C 39 pts, Barney Neville 18 H/C 37 pts, and Dianne Anders 31 H/C 36pts.

Ball winners: Christine O’Shea 34 pts C/B, David Kelly 34 pts C/B, Dean Butler 34 pts C/B, Angus Murrells 34 pts, Rod Brown 34 pts C/B, John O’Shea 34 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Cameron Wickes, 6th: Craig Williamson, 10th: Angus Murrells, 11th: Jason Fillippi, 16th: Barney Neville.

The member’s draw was number four, and the president Barney Neville was present and took home the jackpot.

The NAGA went to Tina Cook with a rather ordinary 22 points.

She was delighted with her Bright Country Golf Club glass which will be going onto her trophy shelf with all her other skiing trophies.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: When the greens are cored, your scores can be not what you expect, but there is always next week.