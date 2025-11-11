At the Myrtleford Golf Club’s AGM last week, beloved club member Judy Bynon was bestowed life membership for her commitment and dedication to the club over almost 50 years.

She has been a member of our club since 1981, a span of 44 years, and over this time Judy has served in many positions on the committee and subcommittees of the club.

Judy was Lady President in 1998-1999, Lady Captain in 2009-2011, and served in a joint role as treasurer and secretary of the Ladies sub-committee from 2016-2024.

She has represented the Myrtleford Golf Club in pennant teams, regional golf tournaments, and golfing events at other clubs regularly, and was a member of the winning pennant teams in 1993 and 2015.

Judy has made a significant contribution in raising funds for the club. In a volunteer capacity, she has organised and assisted in club social activities.

Her ability to involve others and collaborate is invaluable.

In the kitchen, she can cater for funerals, Rotary dinners, and other functions always with a smile and frugally.

“Judy’s constant assistance with the day-to-day management of the club over an extended period needs to be recognised,” Myrtleford Golf Club president George Browne said.

“Judy has consistently participated in course working bees and clubhouse clean ups - one might say, living next door has advantages however she is regularly contacted for bookings, cart hire, and course problems.

“Judy always reflects an attitude that best serves in the clubs’ interests.

“Her high regard of golfing knowledge including the rules and protocols makes her well deserving of a life membership of the club.”