MYRTLEOFRD GOLF CLUB

Sunday, 9 November

Myrtleford Club Savoy 2 Person Ambrose

Men's Winner: Bradley Piazza (13) and Craig Piazza (7) 66. Men's Runner Up: Steve Piddington (13) and Jacob Piddington (19) 68.

Ball Winner: Paul Tanner (19) and Allan Monshing (16) 68.25.

Mixed Winner: Allan Tomkin (12) and Jennifer Tomkin (29) 61.75. Mixed Runner Up: Denis Piazza (27) and Sandra Piazza (20) 71.25.

Mixed Ball Winners: Paul and Dee Green 71.5, Steven Pantony and Wendy Day 72c/b, Liz Orton and Vanessa Ivone 72c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Graeme Eadie and Vanessa Ivone, 8th: Tony Chapman 14th: Tony Tomkins and Ann Hazeldine, 16th: Allan Monshing.

Saturday, 8 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics 2nd Round Club Championships Stroke and Super 6 AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Jade Galvan (10) 76/66. A Grade Runner Up: Paul Evans (13) 83/70.

B Grade Winner: George Browne (25) 96/71 c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Pieter Veldman (25) 96/71.

Super 6 Winner: Jade Galvan (10) 20 nett. Super 6 Runner Up: Andrew McKerral (17) 23 nett c/b.

Ball Winners: A Loftus 71, D Rossato 72, W Rowney 72, J Martin 72, E Jones 72, B Carroll 74, I Wales 74, D Rowe 74.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Micheal Newton, 4th 2nd Shot: Damien McCormack, 8th: George Browne, 14th: Brad Carroll.

Raffle Winner: Warren Rowney.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Graham Church 125/97.

Club Championships – Scratch

A Grade: J Galvan 159, B Carroll 159, D Rowe 169 and A Corcoran 173. B Grade: P Evans 168, J Martin 176, A Loftus 178 and D Clark 179. C Grade: J Harrington 191, P Veldman 193, A Roseby 194 and W Rowney 195.

Handicap: J Galvan 139, P Evans 140, P Veldman 143 and J Martin 144.

Hit-off times for the top four in C Grade is 9.30am, B Grade 12.00 pm and A Grade 12.15 pm.

Thursday, 6 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics - Julie Phillips 4BBB Rd 1 AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Liz Orton and Vanessa Ivone 49pts. A Grade Runner Up: Sandra Piazza and Carolyn Prowse 43pts.

Ball Winners: Marg Curtis and Helen Mummery, Marg Fitridge and Pat McPherson, Ann Hazeldine and Faye McLees.

Foodworks NTPs - 4th: Marnie Broz, 8th: Faye McLees, 14th: Lyn Dwyer.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday, 4 November, saw a diminished field, due to the weather forecast.

They played a four-ball mixed ambrose which was won by Leesa Bevan, Ross Rynehart, Malcolm Deans and Gayle Jennings with their net 57.875, from Peter Hertzog, Anthony Boschetti, Al Randell and Taf Sullivan with net 58.5.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was the club, while the ninth was Grant Frisken.

The 17th was Al Randell while Peter Dilley took home the money on the 18th.

The men played the front nine on Wednesday, 5 November which was won by Macca Deans with 20 points from Ron Gallagher with 18 points.

The ladies played a Par round on Saturday, 8 November which was won by Liz Harvey with -5 from Gill Harrowfield and Jooyon Kang-Redmond, both with -6.

The men played a foursomes match on Saturday, 8 November which was won by Rick Biesboer and Roger Church with their net 71 from Andrew Greenfield and Ron Gallagher with net 74.5, and Al Randell and Dave Drew with net 75.

Again, the club kept the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, the ninth was Brett Williams, and the 17th was Stuart Cariss.

The club also got to keep the money from the Money Hole on the 18th.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As someone once said, “Golf is a day spent in a round of strenuous idleness,” - those sentiments did not come into contention last Monday in the Veteran’s Stableford competition at Bright.

The standalone winner was Phil Jessen, 11 H/C, a wonderful 41 pts.

Heather Thompson, 20 H/C came in second with a fine 37 pts.

The ball winners were Mick Dunne 36 pts C/B, and Andy Armstrong 36 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Colin Richardson, 6th: David Masoch, 11th and 16th both went to Phil Jessen.

Thursday, 6 November, men’s stableford competition.

A field of 31 golfers teed off and it finished tight at the top of the leader board.

Robert Davey 21 H/C 38 pts C/B, Ken Bailey 24 H/C 38 pts, Andrew Robertson 9 H/C 36 pts and in fourth, Craig Thompson.

Ball winners: Graham Badrock 34 pts C/C, Phil Jessen 34 pts C/B, Heath Thompson 34 pts, and Steve O’Reilly 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Wayne Curtis (just before he did his knee), 6th: Steve Grogan, 11th: Phil Jessen, the 16th went to Riley Bacon.

The chicken winner went to Craig Thompson with 16 pts and the proud NAGA winners was ‘Nifty’ Nev Blewitt with an ordinary 24 pts.

He was delighted to receive the ‘Dederang Golf Club’ glass, which will go pride of place with his other farming trophies.

Friday, 7 November, Ladies two-person Ambrose competition.

Winners were Roshelle Harrison and Anne Quenby nett 34.5, and runners up were Noreen Treyvaud and Janine Andrews nett 35.25.

NTP on the 11th hole was Janine Andrews.

Saturday, 8 November, Open all golfers’ Stableford competition.

A good field of 59 golfers played under perfect conditions.

Winners: Phil Jessen 10 H/C 41 pts, Angus Murrells 9 H/C 40 pts, Ross Heydon 23 H/C 39 pts, Darcy Beecher 12 H/C 38 pts, Darren Wood 13 H/C 37 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Denis Hayes 37 pts C/B, Andy Armstrong 37 pts C/B, Ian Browne 37 pts, Heath Thompson 36 pts, ‘Buffalo’ Bill Kelty 36 pts C/B, Ken Bailey 36 pts and Graham Badrock 35 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Jake Woods, 6th: Jackpot, 11th: Cameron Wickes, 16th: Jake Woods.

The NAGA proudly went to the president, Barney Neville, with an ordinary 23 pts on a countback - he is now the proud owner of the Bright Tennis Club commemorative glass.

This will be going straight to his trophy cabinet to join all his skiing trophies.

The members draw went to Carol Bailey who was delighted to receive the $60 member’s jackpot.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, “It’s never too late to have a golf lesson, but really why would you bother?”