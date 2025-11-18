MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 15 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics Final Round Club Championships Stroke and Super 6 AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Tristan Purss (12) 81/69. A Grade Runner Up: David Matthews (13) 83/70.

B Grade Winner: Tony Chapman (18) 91/73 c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew Roseby (21) 95/74.

Super 6 Winner: David Matthews (13) 21 nett. Super 6 Runner Up: Ichlis Giovannoni (17) 24 nett c/b.

Ball Winners: C Rowney 71, J Galvan 71, J Martin 71, D Clark 72, D Rowe 74, C Piazza 74, A Corcoran 74 c/b.

NTPs - 1st: Robert Wheeler, 4th 2nd Shot: David Matthews, 8th: Damien Rossato, 14th: Gerad Black, 14th: Spider Hancock.

Raffle Winner: Gerard Black.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Craig Shewell 106/89.

Scratch Match Championships - A Grade: J Galvan vs C Piazza, B Carroll vs D Rowe. B Grade: P Evans vs D Clark, J Martin vs D Matthews. C Grade: A Roseby vs W Rowney, J Harrington vs P Veldman. These matches must be completed on or before 23/11/2025.

Club Championships, Scratch - A Grade: Jade Galvan 240, B Grade: Paul Evans 256, C Grade: Andrew Roseby 289. Handicap: Jade Galvan 210.

Thursday, 13 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics- Julie Phillips 4BBB Rd 2 AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Jan Harper and Suzette Kelly 52pts. A Grade Runner Up: Ann Hazeldine and Faye McLees 45 c/b.

Ball Winners: Marg Fitridge and Pat McPherson, Sandra Piazza and Carolyn Prowse, Denise O'Donohue and Angela O'Shaughnessy.

NTPs - 1st: Carolyn Prowse, 4th: Linda Loftus, 8th: Vanessa Ivone, 14th: Jan Harper, 16th: Linda Loftus.

Wednesday, 12 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Matthew Versteegen (11) 40 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Paul Tanner (19) 40 pts.

B Grade Winner: Geoffery Coughlan (23) 38 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Evan Jones (30) 31 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: C Shewell 33, C Rowney 33, D Cummins 31, A Roseby 31, I Giovannoni 30.

NTPs - 1st: David Matthews, 4th 2nd shot: Paul Tanner, 8th: Alan Monshing, 14th: Ichlis Giovannoni.

Tuesday, 11 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics - Drummond Golf Monthly Medal - Stroke AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Angela O'Shaughnessy (14) 71. A Grade Runner Up: Carolyn Prowse (29) 72.

Ball Winners: Marnie Broz, Sandra Piazza.

NTPs - 1st: Judy Bynon, 8th: Carolyn Prowse, 14th: Judy Bynon, 16th: Angela O'Shaughnessy.

Putting: Angela O'Shaugnessy 27 putts.

9 Hole Winner: Marg Fitridge 19pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Jennifer Leita 17pts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies held their first Annual Tournament since 2017 on Wednesday, 12 November.

A field of 36 players from all over the North East attended the very successful day with the ladies supplying the half-time sandwiches and lunch after the round.

The overall winner of the tournament, representing Bethanga GC, was Ali Hovar with 37 points, ahead of Margaret Curtis (Myrtleford GC) and Valeri Ellis (Jubilee GC) with 35 points apiece.

The winning team on the day, representing Bethanga GC, consisted of Ali Hovar, Tracey Woodhouse and Kath Haines.

NTP on the seventh was Marg Curtis (Myrtleford), the ninth was Robyn Posner (Bright), the 17th was Ruth Rynehart (Mount Beauty), and the 18th was Jooyon Kang-Redmond (Mount Beauty).

The ladies played 18 holes on Saturday, 15 November which was won by Helen Whittaker with 35 points from Karen Etherton with 31 points.

NTP second shot on the 18th was Ruth Rynehart.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday, 12 November, after the Ladies’ Tournament, which was won by David Drew with 19 points on a countback from Peter Hertzog.

Kevin Moorman rounded out the podium with his 18 points.

NTPs on the 17th was the club, and Roger Church got closest on the 18th.

The Holford Teams Shield event was played on Saturday, 15 November in conjunction with the par comp of the day, playing off the yellow tees.

The winning team, on a putt-off between two teams, both with a combined score for three players of +2.

The better putters ended up being the team of Roger Church, Ross Rynehart and Dave Browning.

The best overall score on the day was Stuart Jelbart with +5 on a countback to Roger Church.

Other ball getters were Grant Frisken (+4), Scott Wilson from Corowa GC, Stuart Cariss and Peter Dilley (+1 apiece).

NTPs on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office was Peter Dilley.

The ninth was David Drew, the 17th was Stuart Jelbart, with the money on the 18th going to Stephen Short.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Quote of the week, “It’s good sportsmanship, to not pick up a lost ball while they are still rolling,” - sometimes we do have to wonder why some golfers cannot resist the temptation to pick up every ball they come across.

Monday, 10 November, open all golfers, Par competition.

A field of 18 players began and only one played better than their handicap.

Winners: Mark Stephenson 7 H/C plus 2, Robert Taylor 10 H/C even.

Ball winners: Mick Dunne even, Don Grimes -1, Nick Moschis -1 C/B, Glenn O’Connell -1.

NTPs - 3rd: Robert Taylor, 6th: Don Grimes, 11th: Penny White, 16th: Robert Taylor.

Wednesday, 12 November, ladies Stableford competition.

The outstanding winner for the day was Lauren Velicki, playing off a 22 H/C a wonderful 41 pts.

Ball winners: Lisa Anders 35 pts, Anne Quenby 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Lisa Anders, 6th: Lisa Anders, 11th: Lauren Velicki, 16th: Anne Quenby.

Thursday, 13 November, Men’s Stableford.

A field of 41 golfers played and the huge highlight was a ‘hole-in-one’ on the 11th.

Jason Fillippi hit his nine iron into a gale force wind, up the hill to find the bottom of the hole.

Winners: Phil Bardsley-Smith 9 H/C 39 pts, Jonas Bush 26 H/C 37 pts, Cameron Wickes 1 H/C35 pts C/B, Phil Jessen 9 H/C 35 pts C/B, Steve O’Reilly 14 H/C 35 pts C/B, Mark Frost 16 H/C 35 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Mick Dunne 35 pts, Ken Bailey 34 pts C/B, Tony Chalwell 34 pts, Andrew Palm 34 pts C/B, John Forbes 34 pts C/B, Mark Stephenson 34 pts C/B, ‘Buffalo Bill’ Kelty 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Ken Bailey, 6th: Paul Duff, 11th: (hole-in-one) Jason Fillippi, 16th: Karl O’Shaughnessy.

The chicken winner went to Cameron Wicks with 20 points.

The NAGA went to Crusty Carlisle with 25 pts - his second-hand Myrtleford Golf Club glass will be going to the top shelf in his caravan.

Friday, November 14, Ladies 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winners: Kim Murrells 24 pts, Sarah Williamson 18 pts.

Ball winners: Roschelle Harrison 13 pts, Anne Quenby 11 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Anne Quenby.

Saturday, 15 November, Open all golfers 2-person Ambrose.

Winners: John Walsh and Cameron Wickes nett 63, Peter McGrath and Phil Jessen nett 64.75.

Ball winners: Viv Anderson and Chris Davey nett 65.5 C/B, Ryan Dowie and Guy Packham nett 65.5 C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Angus Murrells, 6th: Ian Browne, 11th: Dennis Pangrazio, 16th: Cameron Wickes.

The member’s draw went to Jason Egbers, who was absent so it will jackpot until next week.

The proud winners of the NAGA went to Ian Browne and ‘Buffalo’ Bill Kelty with a nett 76.5 - they will both treasure their Myrtleford Bowls memorial glasses.

The Bright Golf Guru idea of the week: Don’t worry if your golf is deteriorating, it can always get worse.