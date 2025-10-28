MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Sunday, 26 October

Keith Cundy Teams of 4 Ambrose, 9 Holes

Mixed Winner: Ian and Loretta Wales, and Damien and Kim Rossato (6.13) 26.87. Mixed Runner Up: Ken, Carol, and Elloit Bailey, and Steven Saccutelli (52.5) 27.75.

Men's Winner: Paul Green, Leo Glass, and Bret and Cooper Garoni (3.93) 28.07. Men's Runner Up: Brendan Wheeler, Jade Galvan, Paul Cowman and James McPherson (3.31) 28.69.

Ball Winners - Mixed: V and G Sims, L Hepburn and G Bills 28.87; A Fischer, R Howe, D Matthews and L Ericson 29.95. Men's: C Wickes, M and J O'Shea, and S Carlisle 28.93; S Piddington, R Humphris, S Graham and A Haddock 29.25; G Black, A Monshing, C Piazza and J Gilbert 29.81; J Mercuri, P Evans, D Rowe and R Wheeler 30.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brad Carroll, 8th: Micheal Dunne, 14th: Steven Piddington, 16th: Allan Monshing and Liz Hepburn.

Saturday, 25 October

Myrtleford Property Group Stableford & Super 6 & AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Andrew Corcoran (11) 39 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Paul Evans (14) 38 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: Susan Adams (45) 40 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Robert Wheeler (25) 40 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Tristan Purss (12) 16 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: David Matthews (12) 15 pts.

Ball Winners: D Rossato 38, P Cowman 36, B O'Donohue 36, P Shaun 35, T Purss 35, A McKerral 35, C Piazza 35.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Allan Monshing, 4th 2nd Shot: Tony Chapman, 8th: Damien Rossato, 14th: Damien Rossato, 16th: Craig Piazza.

Matthews Cleaning Encouragement Award: Craig McKerral 25 pts c/b.

Ian O'May Shield Final: G Black def D Matthews 3/2.

Raffle Winner: Jason Filippi.

Thursday, 23 October

Myrtleford Property Group Stroke AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Sarah Deas (24) 41. A Grade Runner Up: Angela O'Shaunessy (16) 36.

Ball Winners: Jan Roseby, Helen Mummery, Denise O'Donohue, Sandra Piazza.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Sarah Deas, 2nd on the 4th: Angela O’Shaunessy, 8th: Victoria Sims, 14th: Linda Loftus.

9 Hole Winner: Robyn Ternes (10) 17 C/B. 9 Hole Runner Up: Betty Newton (16) 17.

Wednesday, 22 October

Myrtleford Property Group Stableford 9 Holes AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Bill O'Donohue (13) 21 pts. A Grade Runner Up: David Matthews (7) 19 pts.

Ball Winners: W Rowney 18, D Clark 18.

Foodworks NTPs - 14th: Colin Walker, 16th: Colin Walker.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies played the front nine on Saturday, 25 October which was won by Ute Svoboda with 16 points from Gill Harrowfield with 14 points.

Another group of ladies played the 18 holes which was won by Leesa Bevan with 32 points from Liz Harvey with 29 points.

NTP second shot on the seventh was Leesa Bevan.

The men played the front nine on Wednesday, 22 October which was won by Kevin Moorman with 20 points from Taf Sullivan with 19 points.

The second round of the Jarman Cup was played on Saturday, 25 October.

The day was won by Samuel Bakes with 36 points on a count back from Grant Frisken.

Balls were handed out to Peter Hertzog with 35 points and also to Al Randell, Allan Retallick and Rick Biesboer, all with 34 points.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Victor Selway.

Victor was also closest on the ninth, 17th was Roger Church, the money on the 18th was taken home by Tristan Hall on the 18th.

Over the two rounds of the Jarman Cup, the overall winner was Al Randell with 68 points combined.

Next was Andrew Greenfield and Ben Ritson, both with combined scores of 66 points.

Rounding out the podium was Peter Hertzog and Trevor English with their 64 points each.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Golf fact of the week: Mary, Queen of Scots, was an early female golfer - she is considered one of the first known female golfers, playing in the 16th century, but delving into her history, it didn’t end well for poor old Mary.

Let’s see how the Bright golfers went last week (hopefully better than Mary did).

Monday, 20 October, Open all golfers’ Stableford competition.

A couple of outstanding scores, Dean Melloh 44 pts, Fiona Pearcey (the Country Club St Georges Basin) 43 pts.

Ball winners: Mick Dunne 39 pts, Denis Hayes 38 pts C/B, Ray Borschmann 38 pts C/B, Julie Englert 38 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: David Masoch, 6th: Julie Englert, 11th: Greg Dawson, 16th: Colin Richardson.

Wednesday, 22 October, Ladies Stroke competition.

Under wet and trying conditions the ladies competed, and the results were as follows.

Winners: Lauren Velicki 22 H/C nett 78 C/B, Janine Bothe (Wollongong G.C.) 26 H/C nett 78.

Ball winners: Di Anders 79 nett, Noreen Treyvaud nett 80, Robyn McGrath nett 82, Fran Bentley nett 83.

NTPs - 3rd: Janine Bothe, 6th: Janine Bothe, 11th: Bernie Wickes, 16th: Bernie Wickes.

Thursday, 23 October men’s Stableford competition.

With a fine return to form, Kevin Reed topped the winners list.

Playing off 23 H/C, Kevin finished with a magnificent 40 pts.

Craig Thompson 14 H/C 39 pts was second and in third place Andy Miller, 15 H/C 37 pts.

Ball winners: Paul Duff 36 pts C/B, Phil Jessen 36 pts, Adam Benincasa 35 pts and Graham Barrow 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Tony Chalwell, 6th: Andy Miller, 11th: Scott Hovenga, 16th: Kevin Reed.

The winner of the chicken went to Kevin Reed with 21 points.

The NAGA went to a visitor from Phillip Islang G.C. Shane Palmer 21 pts.

Friday, 24 October, Ladies Stableford, front 9.

Winners: Jan Bird 17 pts C/B, Kate Duff 17 pts.

Ball winners: Roschelle Harrison 12 pts C/B and Heather Thompson 12 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Kath Jones, 6th: Heather Thompson.

Saturday, 25 October, Open all golfers’ Stableford competition.

A field of 49 players competed.

Winners: Brodie Brain 25 H/C 38 pts, Nick Aloizos 21 H/C 37 pts C/B, Suzette Heydon 33 H/C 37 pts, Andy Armstrong 35 pts, Jonas Bush 26 H/C 34 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Carol Bailey 34 pts C/B, Jack Thompson 34 pts C/B, Guy Packham 34 pts, Andrew Badrock 34 pts and Rod Brown 34 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Aiden Toy, 6th: jackpot, 11th: Terry Bolden, 16th: Fran Bentley.

The members’ draw was number eight, Adam Benincasa, who was absent so it will jackpot till next week.

The last Saturday NAGA of October went to Steve Grogan with a respectable 25 points - he did appreciate the Myrtleford Bowl Club glass, and it went straight to the pool room.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, “If your ball accidently hits a bird on the fairway, it could be an omen for things to come”.