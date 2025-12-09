MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Sunday, 7 December

Crisp, Taylor, Quirk and Garoni Teams of 4 Ambrose AMCR 71 AWCR 74

Men's Handicap Winners: John and Michael O'Shea, Mark Frost and Neville Blewett (9.125) 55.875. Men's Handicap Runners Up: Graeme Bruton, David Wyatt, Dean Johnston and Anthony Duck (9.875) 57.125.

Mixed Winners: Matilda, Min and Paul Preston, and Sebartian Nicolaci (14.5) 56.5. Mixed Runners Up: Carolyn, Ruby, Warren and Ken Bailey (11.1255) 57.875.

Ball Winners - Men's: C and B Piazza, S and B McMasters 57.25; R Wheeler, D Matthews, D Rowe and S Hancock 57.625; J Mercuri, G Black, B O'Donohue and B Carroll 57.75. Mixed: M and G Webb, K Groenewoud and D Smith 59.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Glenda Marshall and Anthony Duck, 8th: Victoria Sims and Matt Reiff, 14th: Rawinia Smithenbecker and David Wyatt, 16th: Neville Blewett.

Saturday, 6 December

Drummond Golf Albury Monthly Medal Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade & Medal Winner: David Jackson (13) 80/67. A Grade Runner Up: David Rowe (11) 83/72.

B Grade Winner: Cornnelius Van Dyk (17) 88/71 c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Gerard Black (15) 86/71.

Super 6 Winner: Colin Walker (29) 21 nett c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: David Clark (14) 21 nett c/b.

Ball Winners: A Corcoran 72, G Wallace 72, S Wood 73, C Walker 73, CX Piazza 74, D Matthews 74, S Piddington 875 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Andrew Loftus, 4th 2nd Shot: David Clark, 8th: Andrew Loftus, 14th: Cornelius Van Dyk, 16th: Cornelius Van Dyk.

Raffle Winner: David Jackson.

Matthews Cleaning Award: John Costello 117/90.

Scratch Match Play Championships Finals - A Grade: Jade Galvan def Brad Carroll 1 up. B Grade: David Matthews def Paul Evans 5/4. C Grade: Warren Rowney def Pieter Veldman 3/2.

Thursday, 4 December

Tu Vietnamese Street Food Women & Men - Stableford - AMCR 71 & 73

A Grade Winner: V Sims (11) 40pts. A Grade Runner Up: Jan Roseby (18) 35pts.

B Grade Winner: Wendy Caldwell (25) 38pts. B Grade Runner Up: Lucia Dapos (26) 37pts.

Ball Winners: Ann Hazeldine, Judy Bynon, Marg Curtis, Ann Bryant.

Foodworks NTPs - 4th: Judy Bynon, 8th: M Curtis, 14th: Judy Bynon.

9 Hole Winner: Robyn Ternes 16. 9 Hole Runner Up: Pat McPherson 15c/b.

Tuesday, 2 December

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal Ladies - Stroke - AMCR 73 & Tu Vietnamese Street Food Mens - Stableford - AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Faye McLees (29) 99/70. A Grade Runner Up: Barb Welch (20) 92/72c/b.

Ball Winners: Sandra Piazza, Wendy Caldwell, Helen Mummery, Sarah Deas.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Victoria Sims, 4th: Sandra Piazza, 14th: Sandra Piazza.

9 Hole Winner: Robyn Ternes 17pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Kaye McGuffie 16c/b.

A Grade Winner Men: Brian Caldwell 36c/b. A Grade Runner Up Men: Ian Wales 36pts.

Ball Winner Men: Peter Stewart.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Craig Shewell, 4th: Bimbo Wales, 14th: Paul Tanner.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies of the Mount Beauty Golf Club played the front nine on Wednesday, 3 December, which was won by Helen Whittaker with 14 points from Anne Bellingham with 11 points.

Another group played the 18 holes on the same day, which was won by Liz Harvey with 31 points from Carol Bartholomew with 21 points.

NTP, second shot on the 18th was Carol Bartholomew.

The men also played the front nine on the Wednesday which was won by Peter Hertzog with 19 points from Ben Ritson, Ross Rynehart and Chris Hall, all with 17 points.

Matt Richardson took the NTP on the ninth while the club kept the ball on the seventh.

The ladies played the front nine again on Saturday, 6 December which was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with a net 39 from Leesa Bevan with net 40.

NTP, second shot on the seventh was Leesa Bevan.

Monthly Medal, along with the CAZNA Cup, was played by the men on Saturday, 6 December which was won by Andrew Greenfield with a net 72 from Matt Richardson 73, Peter Hertzog 74, Victor Selway 75, Ben Ritson 75, and Stuie Jelbart 75.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Allan Retallick.

Allan also got closest on the 17th, the ninth was David Drew, while Peter Dilley took home the money on the 18th.

The CAZNA Cup, played off between all the winners of Monthly Medal in season 2025, was Victor Selway with a net 75 from Stuart Cariss and Dave Drew with net 78 each.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As the famous American golfer Payne Stewart once said, “A bad attitude is worse than a bad swing,” - sometimes as golfers, we can find ourselves in strange locations on the course, but it’s always better than washing the dishes or putting out the rubbish.

With those words of wisdom, let’s see how the golfers at Bright went last week.

On Monday, 1 December, the veterans played and for most of the time couldn’t decide if it was going to snow or just rain.

The winners were Red Dog Ruddock 15 H/C 36 pts and in second place Graham Barrow 19 H/C 35 pts.

Ball winners: Marg Curtis (Myrtleford Golf Club) 33 pts and Phil Jessen 31 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Phil Jessen, 6th: John Williams, 16th: Joel Matthews.

Wednesday, 3 December, Ladies Stableford, first round of the Summer Cup.

A Grade: Robyn McGrath 20 H/C 34 pts. B Grade: Libby Barker 29 H/C 39 pts.

Ball winners: Dianne Anders, 36 pts, Robyn Poyner 32 pts, Anne Quenby 31 pts and Noreen Treyvaud 30 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Penny White, 16th: Anne Quenby.

Thursday, 4 December, Men’s Stableford.

A field of 39 players teed off and the results were: James Ryan 15 H/C 39 pts, Tony Chalwell 16 H/C 38 pts C/B, Neil Gill 24 H/C 38 pts and Hamish McPhee 6 H/C 37 pts.

Ball winners: Teey Bolden 36 pts C/B, Phil Jessen 36 pts, Craig Thompson 35 pts C/B, Robert Taylor 35 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Robert Taylor, 6th: Graham Badrock, 11th: Craig Thompson, 16th: ‘Rocket’ Rod Brown.

The NAGA went to Harrietville’s finest, Gary Weston with 19 points, and he was delighted with his ‘new’ second hand Bright Golf Club glass, and it went straight to the ‘Stand up Bar’.

December, 5 December, Ladies 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Michelle Barker 18 H/C a wonderful 25 pts, and runner up Jan Bird 21 pts, off a 21 H/C.

Saturday, 6 December, Open all golfers and for the men, the December Monthly Medal, and Medal of Medals.

Out of 59 players, Guy Packham cleaned up, winning the December Monthly Medal and 2025 Medal of Medal winner.

Playing off a 19 H/C Guy finished with a nett 66; Greg Dawson 17 H/C nett 68 C/B, Andrew Quenby 31 H/C nett 68, Chris Davey 24 H/C nett 69 C/B, Shaun Paul 20 H/C nett 69 C/B.

Ball winners: Heather Thompson 69 nett, ‘Nifty’ Nev Blewitt70 C/B, Nick Aloizos nett 70, ‘Buffalo Bill’ Kelty 71 nett, Carol Burgess 71 nett, and Graham Badrock nett 72 C/B.\

NTPs - 3rd: Jason Fillippi, 6th: jackpot, 10th second shot: Guy Packham, 11th: Theo Heuperman, 16th Bill Kelty.

The Members’ Draw went to Sam Buckley who was absent so will jackpot to next week.

The NAGA went to a worthy winner, Andy Cook with a magnificent nett 89.

This week is Bright’s presentation day on Saturday, 13 December and a shotgun start, 10.30am for an 11am hit-off.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, ‘A water hazard is only good for fish, and not your ball, so stay dry, and stick to the rough.’