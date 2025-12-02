MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 29 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics Stableford & Super 6 & AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Chris Rowney (12) 38 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Damien Rossato (9) 36 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: Evan Jones (29) 41 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Barrie Bynon (27) 38 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Barrie Bynon (27) 17 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Brad Carroll (7) 14 pts.

Ball Winners: H Street 36, G Wallace 35, C Muhlnickel 35, C Stewart 34, D Jackson 34, B Carroll 34.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brad Carroll, 4th 2nd Shot: Brad Carroll, 8th: Barrie Bynon, 14th: David Matthews, 16th: Ian Wales.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Paul Cowman 16pts.

Scratch Match Play Championships Semi Final - A Grade: J Galvan def C Piazza, B Carroll def D Rowe. B Grade: P Evans def D Clark, D Matthews def J Martin. C Grade: W Rowney def A Roseby WO, P Veldman def J Harrington.

The Finals - A Grade: J Galvan vs B Carroll. B Grade: P Evans vs D Matthews. C Grade: W Rowney vs P Veldman.

These matches must be completed on or before Sunday, 7 December.

Raffle Winner: Paul Evans.

Thursday, 27 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics - AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Kerry Chapman (36) 41pts. A Grade Runner Up: Faye McLees (29) 39c/b.

Ball Winners: Lyn Dwyer, Heather Street, Sandra Piazza, Jan Harper.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Marnie Broz, 8th: Wendy Caldwell, 14th: Sandra Piazza, 16th: Helen Mummery.

9 Hole Winner: Robyn Ternes 16pts.

Wednesday, 26 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Brian Caldwell (15) 36 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Craig Shewell (17) 36 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: George Browne (25) 41 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Barrie Bynon (28) 37 pts.

Ball Winners: J Costello 35, A Loftus 34, J Harrington 32, P Tanner 32 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Evan Jones, 4th 2nd Shot: Allan Monshing, 8th: Craig Shewell, 14th: Allan Monshing, 16th: Allan Monshing.

Tuesday, 25 November

Myrtleford Auto Electrics - Julie Phillips 4BBB Semi Final AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Heather Street (40) 38pts. A Grade Runner Up: Barb Welch (19) 32c/b.

Ball Winners: Marnie Broz, Linda Loftus.

Foodworks NTPs - 8th: Judy Bynon, 14th: Robyn Ternes.

Julie Phillips 4BBB Semi Final 1 vs 4 - Jan Harper and Suzette Kelly def Lizzie Orton and Vanessa Ivone 1up.

Julie Phillips 4BBB Semi Final 2 vs 3 - Ann Hazeldine and Faye McLees def Angela O'Shaughnessy and D O'Donohue (absent) 5/3.

9 Hole Winner: Penny Dawkins 20pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Marg Curtis 19pts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The 24 November Monday League 18 Holes was won by Dave Etherton with 38 points from Mark Redmond with 33 points.

Dave also scored an Eagle on the Par 4 third hole pitching in from 122m out.

The ladies played the back nine on Wednesday, 26 November which was won by Liz Harvey with 17 points from Gill Harrowfield with 16 points.

NTP on the 18th, second shot, was Helen Whittaker.

The men also played the back nine on Wednesday, 26 November which was won by Allan Retallick with 17 points on a countback from Peter Hertzog.

Balls were handed to Stuart Cariss, Will Hood and Neil Tappe for their 16 points apiece.

NTPs on the 17th was David Drew, and the 18th was Ben Ritson.

The ladies played the back nine again on Saturday, 29 November which was won by Helen Whittaker with 16 points on a countback from Gill Harrowfield.

Saturday, 29 November was the Herb Gilbert Memorial 4BBB for the men which was won by the pair in Heath Hudson and Tristan Skitt with 45 points from Fred Gerardson and Andrew Greenfield with 43 points.

Next on the podium was Ron Gallagher and Ross Rynehart with 42 points.

Tristan also paired up with Sam Perry to come in fourth place with 41 points.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was the club.

The ninth was Tristan Skitt, the 17th was Trevor English and the money on the 18th was handed to Heath Hudson.

Better individual scores on the day were Chris Hall with 36 points, Andrew Greenfield with 35 points and Roger Church with 34 points.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

We all know that sometimes our golf courses require their yearly coring of the greens, and last week at Bright the annual greens renovation was undertaken.

Did this reflect on the scores? For most, it was like playing on sand scrapes, but with the addition of thousands of holes, while for the fortunate few, it didn’t seem to matter.

Monday, 24 November, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

Winner: Andrew Quenby 28 H/C 38 pts. Second: Angela Dudley (Bendigo Golf Club) 33 H/C 37 pts.

Ball winners: Mark Stephenson 35 pts, Charles White 34 pts C/B, Marg Curtis 34 pts, Mick Dunne 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Bruce Winzar, 6th: Mark Stephenson, 11th: Mick Dunne, 16th: Colin Richardson.

Wednesday Ladies was washed out.

Thursday, 27 November, Men’s Stableford competition.

A field of 42 golfers played, and only one player played under their handicap.

Winners: Gary Weston 28 H/C 37 pts, Jason Fillippi 12 H/C 36 pts C/B, Matt Ellis 14 H/C 36 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Craig Thompson 36 pts C/B, Frog Thompson 36 pts C/B, Phil Jessen 36 pts, Paul Duff 36 pts, Troy Stevens 35 pts, Mo O’Shea 34 pts C/B, Graham Barrow 34 pts and Doug Badrock 34 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Ken Grummisch, 6th: Craig Thompson, 11th: Ken Grummisch, 16th: Phil Bardsley-Smith.

The chicken winner went to Craig Thompson with a fine 20 points.

The NAGA went to Graham Badrock with a very respectable 26 points, and the vice-captain John O’Shea took great delight in presenting him with the Myrtleford Bowls Club commemorative glass.

Saturday’s competition was cancelled due to the heavy rain.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: It’s always great to hear the rain on the roof, but not on Saturday morning.