MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 1 November

Drummond Golf Albury Monthly Medal 1st Round Club Championships Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Chris Rowney (12) 81/69. A Grade Runner Up: David Rowe (12) 83/71.

B Grade Winner: Marnie Broz (21) 89/68 c/b. B Grade Runner Up & Medal Winner: Tony Chapman (18) 86/68.

C Grade Winner: Robert Wheeler (25) 94/69. C Grade Runner Up: Barrie Bynon (28) 98/70.

Super 6 Winner: Andrew Corcoran (10) 20 nett. Super 6 Runner Up: Chris Rowney (12) 21 nett c/b.

Ball Winners: D Clark 69, P Tanner 70, D Matthews 70, I Wales 71, B O'Donohue 71, P Evans 71, P Veldman 72, J Martin 72 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Pieter Veldman, 4th 2nd Shot: Craig Shewell, 8th: Paul Tanner, 14th: Jonathan Mercuri, 16th: Ian Wales.

Raffle Winner: Paul Evans.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Brendan Wheeler 100/88.

Club Championships

Scratch - A Grade: B Carroll 78, C Rowney 81, D Rowe 83, I Wales 81. B Grade: D Clark 84, D Matthews 84, T Chapman 86. C Grade: R Wheeler 94, A Roseby 95, B O'Donohue 95, J Harrington 95.

Handicap: T Chapman 68, D Clark 69, R Wheeler 69, C Rowney 69.

Thursday, 30 October

Myrtleford Property Group Stableford AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Marg Fitridge (37) 38c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Ann Bryant (37) 38c/b.

Ball Winners: Lesley Browne, Ann Hazeldine, Marnie Broz.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Ann Hazeldine, 8th: Robyn Ternes, 14th: Lucia DaPos.

9 Hole Winner: Robyn Ternes 19pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Carol Ames 16

Wednesday, 29 October

Myrtleford Property Group Stableford Ladies Vs Men's AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Andrew Loftus (16) 43 pts. A Grade Runner Up: David Clark (15) 37 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: Bill O'Donohue (24) 35 Pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Paul Tanner (18) 35 c/b.

Ball Winners: I Wales 37, D Matthews 36, D Larkin 35, G Browne 33, B Bynon 33, J Harrington 33.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Peter Ellison, 4th 2nd Shot: Andrew Loftus, 8th: Jim Martin, 14th: Andrew Loftus, 16th: Andrew Loftus.

Tuesday, 28 October

Myrtleford Property Group Stableford AMCR 73

A Grade Winner: Denise O'Donohue (36) 41. A Grade Runner Up: Ann Bryant (38) 37c/b.

Ball Winners: Linda Loftus, Jan Harper, Wendy Caldwell, Jan Roseby.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jan Roseby, 2nd on the 4th: Sandra Piazza, 8th: Helen Mummery, 14th: Barb Welch.

9 Hole Winner: Penny Dawkins 19pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Marg Fitridge 18pts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies played their back nine on Wednesday, 29 October which was won by Ute Svoboda with 20 points from Liz Harvey with 16 points.

Ruth Rynehart got closest to the pin on the seventh with her second shot.

The ladies’ 18 hole comp on Saturday, 1 November, was won by Leesa Bevan with a net 74 from Liz Harvey with net 79.

NTP second shot on the 18th was Leesa Bevan.

The women had a Club Championship for the first time since 2017 - it ran over four Saturdays with the best three scores counting.

The overall champion for 2025 is Leesa Bevan who had three very good rounds of 77, 82 and 78 off the stick, total 237.

The next 2 best scores were Liz Harvey with off the stick scores of 93, 99 and 100, and total 292, and Lynda Barter with 100, 103 and 113, total 316.

Leesa was also the winner of the nett competition - her handicap of four meant that her nett scores were 73, 79 and 74, total 226.

The next two best results were Liz Harvey (22) with nett scores of 76, 79 and 79, total 234, and Lynda Barter (27) with nett scores of 79, 76 and 86, total 241.

The Monday League on 27 October was won by Victor Selway with 35 points from Fred Gerardson with 34 points.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday, 29 October which was won by Neil Tappe with 20 points from Richard Wilson and Kevin Moorman with their 17 points each.

Balls were handed to Ron Gallagher and Leesa Bevan for their 16 points each.

NTP on the 17th was Richard Wilson and the 18th was Craig Docherty.

The Saturday, 1 November Monthly Medal event was won by David Drew with a net 70 from Allan Retallick with net 72 and Roger Church with net 74.

The two visitors were in the mix, James Breen (net 70) and Samual Bates (net 72), but were ineligible to win this comp, while two other visitors joined us for the round, Kerri-Lee Biesboer (Northern GC) and Luke McCarthy (The SGA GC).

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Kerri-Lee Biesboer, who also took the 17th.

The ninth was Allan Retallick, and Rick Biesboer took home the money on the 18th.

The ladies are holding their first tournament for many years on Wednesday, 12 November.

It will be a Stableford competition with a shotgun start at 9.30am.

We have teams coming from Bright, Myrtleford, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Bethanga so far - entries close Wednesday, 5 November.

After golf there will be a delicious lunch, a Christmas raffle and presentations.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As the famous American golfer, Harry Vardon once said, “To play well you must feel tranquil and at peace. I have never been troubled by nerves in golf because I felt I had nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

With all those words of wisdom, let’s see how the golfers went last week at Bright.

Monday, 27 October – winner was Phil Jessen 34 pts C/B, and in second place Joel Matthews 34 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Steve Grogan 34 pts C/B, Graham Barrow 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Terry Bolden, 6th: Mark Stephenson, 11th: Graham Barrow, 16th: Phil Jessen.

Wednesday, 29 October, Ladies Stroke.

A grade winner: Robyn McGrath nett 74. B Grade winner: Noreen Treyvaud, nett 75.

NTPs - 6th: Robyn McGrath, 11th: Fran Bentley, 16th: Robyn McGrath.

Thursday, 30 October Men’s Stableford competition.

Winners: Brandon Frechette 4 H/C 42 pts, Ross Heydon 24 h/c 38 pts, Andrew Badrock 13 H/C 36 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Ken Bailey 36 pts, Gavin Hunt 36 pts, Troy Stevens 36 pts, Graham Badrock 36 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Brandon Frechette, 6th: Dennis Pangrazio, 11th: Andrew Robertson, 16th: Heath Thompson.

Chicken winner went to Brandon Frechette with 22 pts and the NAGA went to Gary Weston with a respectable 26 pts, but he was delighted with his Myrtleford Golf Club glass, and that will go straight to the ‘Stand up Bar’.

Friday, 31 October, ladies 9-hole Stroke competition.

The winner was Kim Murrells 29 H/C nett 24, ball winner was Janine Andrews 29 H/C nett 33, and NTP on the sixth hole was Michelle Barker.

Saturday, 1 November, open all golfers, Stroke and for the men, November Monthly Medal.

A field of 55 players teed off under perfect conditions.

There was one outstanding result, Mark Frost blitzed the opposition, coming in with a magnificent nett 66 - playing off 21 H/C but not for much longer, he was the clear winner.

Other results: Jason Fillippi 15 H/C nett 68, Mark Zwiersen 18 H/C nett 71 C/B, Heather Thompson 18 H/C nett 71 C/B, Jim Ferguson 22 H/C nett 71.

Ball winners: Suzzette Heydon nett 72 C/B, Craig Williamson nett 72 C/B, Bernie Wickes nett 72, Marco Pasquinenilli 73 nett, Cameron Wickes nett 73, Craig Bosely 74 nett C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Neil Gill, 6th: Sam Hall, 10th second shot: Phil Jessen, 11th: Craig Williamson, 16th: Angus Murrells.

The NAGA went to Nick Aloizos with a reasonable nett 86.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, “If we all had the same nett result after 18 holes, there wouldn’t be any runners up.”