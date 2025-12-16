It was a tense finish for the A1 side in round nine of the Ovens and Murray midweek pennant season.

Playing Yarrawonga at home and with only one rink still active, the lead changed from end to end, and the players became increasingly boisterous as they urged one another on.

Ultimately, assisted by a five-point end, Mick Dwyers’ team won their rink 23-20, giving Myrtleford an overall score of 68-62.

Best rink was that of Greg Robbins with Marino Candusio, Les Brown and Jim Murtagh winning 25 shots to 16.

Mary Paton’s team lost their rink 20-26.

It was a far more clinical approach by the midweek B1 team as they easily accounted for Yarrawonga at home, winning 92-41.

An outstanding performance by Col Smith, Lindsay Hamiton, Terry McCaw and Liz Saunders produced a 41-11 victory.

Pauline Clearson’s troupe also discharged their opponents with a 27-15 win, and Jon Dunell’s group contributed with a useful 24 shots to 15.

In the final round of the weekend pennant before the Christmas break, it was disappointment for the A1 side when they travelled to Yarrawonga only to be beaten by YMGCR 63-104.

The highlight of the day was when Marino Candusio’s team, with Mikey Clayton, Pauline Clearson and Jim Murtagh, fought back from a long way behind to take their rink 19-18.

Greg Robbins’ team lost 15-31 and Lance Symons’ team struggled losing 12-35.

The round 10 of the weekend B1 side saw Myrtleford play host to old rivals Tungamah.

Making full use of the home ground advantage, Myrtleford won with a comfortable 82-59.

A great display by Jeff Stagg, Wayne Langdon, Greg Pepyat and Matt Dunell produced a 32-14 victory.

Graham Burrington’s team chipped in with a useful 26-20 and Lindsay Hamilton’s team were a bit unlucky to lose their rink going down by just one point, 24-25.

The weekend B2 team were beaten at home by Corowa RSL, 84-61.

Best on the day was Martin Kupferle with Helen Murtagh, Barry Morey and Adrian Novak taking their rink 23-28.

Col Byrnes foursome lost 17-28, as did Kylie Britt’s team going down 21-37.