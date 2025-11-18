It was a full-on week of lawn bowls action for Myrtleford Bowls Club members.

Myrtleford’s midweek A1 bowls team found success in round five of the Ovens and Murray Pennant season when they defeated Benalla at Benalla.

The winning score of 52-43 was steered by Mary Paton’s team of herself, Lance Symons, Denis Piazza and Liz Saunders, who won 21-14.

Royston Smith’s group contributed with a 16-13 win while Greg Robbins team missed out narrowly going down 15-16.

The midweek B1 team had a bye.

The weekend A1 round six draw saw Wangaratta defeat Myrtleford at Wangaratta with Myrtleford losing 71-82.

Peta Mattys, Lance Symons, Cheryl Lewis and Jim Murtagh did their best, winning 23-17 while Mick Dwyer’s squad lost 16-20.

The other rinks of Marino Candusio and Greg Robbins lost 25-21 and 17-24, respectively.

The club also hosted a major tournament last Thursday, when teams from across the region came to the pristine greens.

The weekend B1 side was given a reality check by Moira at Moira where, although previously unbeaten, they were comprehensively smashed 54-68.

Jeff Stagg’s team, with Les Brown, Greg Pepyat and Graeme Piazza, fought it out for a draw, 19-19.

Graham Burrington’s group lost 16-25 and Martin Kupferle’s rink went down 19-28.

Meanwhile, the weekend B2 side enjoyed the day on their home ground when they had a comfortable win over Howlong/Rutherglen 86-44.

Pippa La Spina with Gerry Green, Colin Byrne and Adrian Novak won with an outstanding score of 40-13.

Helen Murtagh’s team contributed with a 26-15 win and Phyllis Swindley’s squad made the day a clean sweep, winning 20-16.