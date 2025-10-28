For the Myrtleford Bowls Club, it was a stabilising week of bowls.

The midweek A1 team would be happy to see some points on the board as they travelled to Yarrawonga for the second round of the season, where they were successful winning 66-53.

Greg Robbins’ group were the best performing rink, with Robbins, Marino Candusio, Cheryl Lewis and Jim Murtagh winning 25-15.

Mick Dwyer’s team also won 24-20 while Lance Symon’s rink couldn’t quite get there going down 17-18.

The midweek B1 side also had a good day at Yarrawonga.

A stellar performance by the foursome of Royston Smith, Pauline Clearson, Phyllis Swindley and Wayne Stephens, with a 33 shot to 10 shot win, led to an overall victory 67-45.

Les Brown’s gang held up, winning 19-15 while Lindsay Hamilton’s rink struggled with a 15-20 shot loss.

Myrtleford’s success continued on into the weekend where, in the third round of the A1 pennant, Myrtleford took on YMGCR at Myrtleford and triumphed with a 74-69 win.

Mary Paton with Marino Candusio, Denis Piazza and Liz Saunders once again led the way winning 23-15.

Greg Robbins group contributed winning 23-20 while the other rinks of Peta Mattys and Mick Dwyers crew lost, 15-17 and 13-17 respectively.

The weekend B1 team had a good day out travelling to Tungamah where they won 81-49.

Jeff Stagg with Pauline Clearson, Greg Pepyat and Geoff Dyt had the best rink, winning 25-11.

Graham Burrington’s mob succeeded 29-15 and Royston Smith’s team came out on top 27-23 making the day a clean sweep.

The low point of the week came when the weekend B2 side was outclassed by Corowa RSL at Corowa.

Best rink on a bad day was Helen Murtagh with Samuel Kupferle, Norman Vonarx and Dawn Murtagh losing 14-18.

Col Byrne’s group lost 17-20 and Phylis Swindley and her team also went down 15-19.